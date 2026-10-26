Hyorc Unveils European Expansion Strategy, Targets 150 TPD Waste-To-Methanol Facility In Portugal By 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on Bureau Veritas-validated technology and €6.7 million in EU STEP funding, HyOrc advances its commercialisation roadmap toward industrial-scale renewable methanol production

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a developer of innovative waste-to-methanol and clean energy technologies, today announced plans to develop a 150-tonne-per-day (TPD) refuse-derived fuel (RDF) conversion facility in Portugal, targeting installation starting in 2028.

The proposed facility represents the next stage of HyOrc's European expansion strategy, building upon its independently validated technology and a phased commercial deployment programme near Porto.

HyOrc's development roadmap comprises three key milestones:



First Commercial Installation: A modular facility processing 3 TPD of RDF into up to 1 TPD of renewable methanol, establishing HyOrc's first commercial operating reference.

STEP-Funded Expansion: A larger installation processing 35 TPD of RDF into up to 8 TPD of renewable methanol, supported by approximately €6.7 million in EU STEP funding awarded to the Portuguese project consortium. Industrial-Scale Deployment: A proposed 150 TPD RDF-to-methanol facility, for which HyOrc intends to seek EU Innovation Fund support in 2027, targeting installation in 2028.



HyOrc's technology has already undergone independent pilot validation by Bureau Veritas, which witnessed successful RDF-to-methanol conversion in April 2026 and reported no non-conformities.

K. Reginald Fubara, Chief Executive Officer of HyOrc Corporation, commented:

"Our phased approach allows us to establish commercial operating references before progressing to larger installations. We believe this positions HyOrc to play a meaningful role in Europe's transition towards sustainable fuels and a circular economy."

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops modular waste-to-methanol and clean power technologies designed to transform non-recyclable waste into renewable fuels and energy.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements concerning project development, production capacities, funding applications and deployment timelines. Actual outcomes are subject to financing, regulatory approvals, technical performance and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.