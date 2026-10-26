US Capital Global Announces Partnership With Equity Trust To Expand Alternative Investment Access For Independent Rias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration enables independent RIAs to access institutional-quality private market opportunities while maintaining control of client relationships and existing custody arrangements.

San Francisco, California, USA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global, a full-service global private financial group, has announced a partnership with Equity Trust, one of the nation's largest custodians specializing in alternative assets. The partnership is designed to provide independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) with access to curated private market investment opportunities, supported by specialized custody infrastructure and operational services.

The collaboration addresses growing demand among investors for alternative investments, including private credit, structured finance, and private equity. While these asset classes have become an increasingly important consideration in portfolio construction, many independent advisors face operational and custodial challenges in incorporating them into client portfolios.

Through the partnership, US Capital Global's FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, provides access to carefully selected alternative investment opportunities, while Equity Trust delivers custody and administrative support specifically designed for alternative assets. With assets under custody approaching $100 billion, Equity Trust provides established infrastructure for custody administration, reporting, cash management, and client onboarding.

The arrangement allows independent RIAs to maintain their existing custodial relationships for traditional investments while accessing specialized services for alternative assets. Advisors retain control of their client relationships, continue providing investment advice, and preserve their advisory fee arrangements without fundamentally changing their existing business models.

“At US Capital Global, we believe advisors deserve a simpler way to incorporate alternative investments into client portfolios-one that preserves the relationships they have built, the revenue they earn, and the way they already serve their clients,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global.“Our goal is to provide independent RIAs with the custody infrastructure, investment opportunities, and operational support they need to meet that growing demand-while ensuring they remain firmly in control of the client relationships they have worked so hard to build.”

US Capital Global Securities reviews the securities it offers, with a particular focus on private credit and income-oriented investments. The firm also selectively introduces private equity opportunities that meet its underwriting standards, providing advisors with access to a broader range of private market investment strategies.

The partnership reflects US Capital Global's broader commitment to supporting independent financial advisors as private market investments play an expanding role in wealth management. By combining investment selection with specialized custody and operational infrastructure, the collaboration seeks to reduce barriers to alternative investment access while preserving the independence and client relationships central to the RIA business model.

About Equity Trust

Equity Trust is a leading U.S. custodian specializing in alternative assets, with assets under custody approaching $100 billion. The firm provides specialized custody infrastructure and operational services designed to support alternative investments, including custody administration, reporting, cash management, and account onboarding. Learn more at .

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global provides a comprehensive range of financial solutions customized to middle-market businesses and investors, including debt and equity financing, investment products, wealth management, and investment banking services. The firm also manages direct investment funds and offers expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital formation services. All securities and related services are offered through US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member.

For more information, visit or contact Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, at ....

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Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global US Capital Global Partnership with Equity Trust

CONTACT: Molly McKee US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010...