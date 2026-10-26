Abilitypath's 35Th Annual Authors Luncheon Fundraiser Surpasses $425,000 Raised

From left authors Alka Joshi, Evelyn Skye, David Pogue, host Maureen Langan

From left David Pogue, Evelyn Skye, Alka Joshi, Bryan Neider

A sold out crowd enjoying incredible speakers!

- Bryan Neider, CEO of AbilityPathREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AbilityPath, a 105-year old nonprofit based in Redwood City, celebrated its 35th Annual Authors Luncheon by raising more than $425,000 to support the organization's work supporting children and adults withdevelopmental disabilities and their families.The event was held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Palo Alto, hosting more than 250 guests to lunch and a panel discussion featuring three renowned authors whose works have long enjoyed places on The New York Times best-seller list.Held at AbilityPath's event venue, The Terrace by AbilityPath in Palo Alto, the event featured authors Alka Joshi, Evelyn Skye and David Pogue. They each shared details about their latest works, creative journeys and the inspiration behind the stories that have captivated readers around the world. Attendees met the authors after the program during a book signing. Guests also had the opportunity to shop the pop-up art store featuring work by artists with developmental disabilities in AbilityPath's Creative Arts ProgramJoshi is a New York Times bestselling historical fiction author, best known for The Henna Artist and The Jaipur Trilogy, whose latest book is Six Days in Bombay. Skye is a New York Times bestselling author of The Incredible Kindness of Paper and The Hundred Loves of Juliet, who spoke about her new release Ideal Life. Pogue is an Emmy Award-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning whose latest book is Apple: The First 50 Years. Returning host Maureen Langan-a comedian, broadcaster and TEDx speaker-moderated the author panel.Laurie Jarrett, who spoke at the first Authors Luncheon in 1991, returned as a guest speaker for this year's 35 th anniversary. Jarrett has been a supporter since her daughter began receiving services in 1972. She has served as a volunteer on the board and the Authors Luncheon committee, an advisor to leadership, a friend to other families and asa major donor.“My late husband Jim and I made a commitment to support C.A.R. which became Abilities United and now AbilityPath because of their excellent programs and services and because of the excellent early start we received after a very chaotic beginning at the time of [our daughter's] birth. Jim and I wanted to make sure other families would receive a good start,” Jarrett told the luncheon audience.“I am so grateful for the community's support that resulted in record fundraising in honor of this milestone,” said Bryan Neider, CEO of AbilityPath.“Laurie's generosity, our event committee's tireless work, and the star power of David, Evelyn, and Alka helped make this achievement possible and we all thank them! This event has been bringing Bay Area book lovers together since 1991 to see world-renowned authors, and thanks to our amazing community it has raised an incredible $7.5 million over the years.”This year's 35 th Anniversary Circle included lead sponsor Laurie T. Jarrett and an anonymous supporter. Diamond Sponsors George Kellner and Arleen Agricola, and Judith and David Richardson were joined by Platinum Sponsors Rachel and Simon Segars; Gold Sponsors included Jere and Bernard King, Michele and John McNellis, Bill Reller, and the Wagstaff Hinton Family. Bronze supporters included the AbilityPathAuxiliary, Commercial Bank of California, Breaking Glass Forums, Nancy Drapkin, Sue Merrill, Antje and Paul Newhagen, Judith Sklar, Sara and Mike Hammond, Katie and Bryan Neider, Lee Newman, and Chris Stafford.The funds raised at the event will help support AbilityPath's wide-ranging services for children and adults with developmental disabilities throughout the Peninsula and Silicon Valley. The organization serves more than 1,500 individuals every day, with programs across 17 locations in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. A portion of the event revenue will also support the newly expanded Creative Arts program at Mitchell Park Place in Palo Alto, which created the art that was for sale at the Authors Luncheon.About AbilityPathAbilityPath provides a lifetime of programs for children, adults, and seniors with developmental disabilities and their families throughout the greater Bay Area, including therapeutic, educational, vocational, and family support services. AbilityPath also owns and operates The Terrace by AbilityPath, a Palo Alto event venue that helps generate revenue in support of its programs. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, AbilityPath is creating a world where people of all abilities are fully accepted, respected and included. To learn more, visit abilitypath.

Elisabeth Handler

PRxDigital

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AbilityPath's 35th Annual Authors Luncheon Fundraiser Surpasses $425,000 Raised News Provided By PRxDigital October 26, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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