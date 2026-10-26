Mybtc.Ca Adds USD Coin (USDC), Giving Canadians Access To A U.S. Dollar-Denominated Stablecoin

USDC now available on MyBTC

Buy stablecoins in Canada

Buy USDC in Canada

Fastest way to buy & sell USDC in Canada

USDC the digital dollar for Canada

Canadians can now buy & sell USD Coin (USDC) on MyBTC. Access a leading stablecoin with trusted support, fast funding options, and a simple experience.

- Duane Seamans, CEO, MyBTC

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canada Meets One of Crypto's Leading Stablecoins

MyBTC has announced the addition of USD Coin (USDC), expanding its cryptocurrency offering with one of the world's widely used stablecoins.

Canadians can now buy and sell USDC through MyBTC, providing customers with access to a digital asset designed to maintain a stable value while serving as an important bridge between traditional centralized finance and the cryptocurrency world.

What's interesting? Unlike many cryptocurrencies that experience frequent price fluctuations, USDC is a stablecoin designed to maintain a value equivalent to one U.S. dollar. Since its launch in 2018, USDC has become one of the world's largest digital currencies by market capitalization, earning widespread adoption among cryptocurrency exchanges, payment providers, institutions, businesses and individual investors.

Understanding USD Coin and Its Uses

USD Coin was introduced by Circle to combine the speed and accessibility of blockchain technology with the stability of traditional fiat currency. Every USDC token is backed by reserves consisting of cash and cash-equivalent assets, with reserves consisting of cash and cash-equivalent assets for users around the world.

In the present day, USDC is used across numerous blockchain networks and plays an important role within the digital asset industry. It is commonly used for cryptocurrency trading, cross-border payments, decentralized finance and transferring value quickly with a value designed to track the U.S. dollar.

Some external trading platforms allow customers to use USDC as collateral for positions tied to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Profits and losses can be calculated in USDC, allowing traders to manage their trading balances in a stablecoin rather than constantly converting between different cryptocurrencies.

As stablecoins continue to gain traction globally, USDC has established itself as one of the industry's most recognized and widely accepted digital dollars.

USDC's Role in Cryptocurrency Markets

Many involved in the broader crypto space understand USDC has become a widely used asset in cryptocurrency markets by providing users with a stable digital asset that can be transferred around the world in minutes.

Its growing adoption by financial institutions, fintech companies, developers and cryptocurrency platforms demonstrates the increasing demand for blockchain-based payment solutions that combine efficiency with price stability.

USDC also ranks among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, reflecting its significant presence in the global digital asset market. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to upgrade and branch out, stablecoins like USDC are helping connect traditional financial systems with the growing digital asset economy, offering users another way to participate in blockchain technology through additional digital asset options.

Canadian Digital Asset Traders Get More Options to Choose From

The addition of USD Coin reflects MyBTC's continued commitment to giving Canadians access to the digital assets they want most while maintaining the simple buying and selling experience customers have come to expect.

Users can now purchase or sell USDC through MyBTC alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The addition of USDC further expands the range of digital assets available to Canadians through the platform.

About MyBTC

Founded in 2016, 2456307 Ontario Inc. DBA MyBTC is a leading Canadian cryptocurrency exchange offering a fast, easy and secure way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we provide competitive limits, flexible payment options and non-custodial services, ensuring users maintain full control of their crypto assets.

Duane Seamans

2456307 Ontario Inc. DBA MyBTC

+1 647-875-6717

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Who's Canada's #1 Bitcoin Exchange?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MyBTC Adds USD Coin (USDC), Giving Canadians Access to A U.S. Dollar-Denominated Stablecoin News Provided By Nomadic Solutions LTD October 26, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.