Lamine Yamal Makes History With Third Consecutive Kopa Trophy Win

Lamine Yamal's Historic Achievement

Barcelona and Spain superstar Lamine Yamal has won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions. Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2026 MEN YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR! ✅ 2024 ✅ 2025 ✅ 2026 The Spanish wonderboy is unstoppable. #ballondor with @adidasUK - Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026

2025-26 Season Performance

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. In 45 appearances for the Catalan club, Yamal scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his importance to the team's attacking setup. His performances also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season.

In the Spanish domestic league, the forward registered 16 goals and 11 assists, finishing as the competition's leading assist provider. Yamal also represented Spain at the World Cup, featuring in eight matches and scoring once as the national team secured the title.

2024, 2025, 2026... Three years. One name. Lamine Yamal, Young Talent of the Year. - FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 26, 2026

Legacy of the Kopa Trophy

The latest honour adds to an already impressive collection of achievements for the Barcelona forward, who has established himself as a key figure for both his club and country despite his young age. The award, known as the Kopa Trophy, was established by France Football in 2018 to recognise the best under-21 footballer in the world.

Barcelona have enjoyed considerable success in the award's history, with Pedri winning it in 2021 and Gavi claiming the honour in 2022 before Yamal's three consecutive victories. With his latest win, Yamal has set an unprecedented record, further highlighting Barcelona's track record of developing young footballing talent. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)