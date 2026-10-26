I-Payout Simplifies Global Disbursements Through Local Payment Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global payout platform helps businesses manage international payments, reduce operational complexity, and offer beneficiaries more flexible ways to access their funds









FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-payout, a global financial technology company specializing in payment and disbursement solutions, is helping businesses simplify international payouts by connecting them to local payment networks and multiple withdrawal options through a single platform.



For companies paying beneficiaries across multiple countries, traditional wire transfers can introduce additional fees, processing challenges, and operational complexity. Managing different payment providers and integrations across markets can make global disbursements even more difficult to scale.



i-payout addresses these challenges by giving businesses access to local and international payment methods through one centralized solution, helping them streamline operations, manage payment costs, and improve the beneficiary experience.



Global Reach. Local Payment Options.



i-payout supports more than 20 payment methods across supported markets, including local bank transfers, push-to-card payments, digital wallets, and prepaid cards.



By leveraging local payment networks where available, businesses can reduce their reliance on traditional international wire transfers and access payment options that better align with regional needs and beneficiary preferences.



One Platform. Less Complexity.



Managing payouts across multiple countries shouldn't require managing multiple payment systems.



i-payout brings global disbursement operations together through a centralized platform, helping businesses simplify payment management, reduce administrative complexity, and support international growth.



The platform serves marketplaces, gig economy platforms, affiliate networks, direct selling organizations, gaming companies, and enterprises managing recurring payments to beneficiaries across different markets.



Built for Businesses Operating Across Borders

“Global payouts shouldn't be complicated or unnecessarily expensive,” said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout.“Businesses need practical ways to manage payments across markets while giving beneficiaries access to the methods that work best for them. Our goal is to make that process simpler, more flexible, and easier to scale.”



As businesses continue expanding internationally, access to efficient payment infrastructure becomes increasingly important. By combining global coverage with local payout capabilities, i-payout helps organizations manage international disbursements through a single, adaptable solution.



For more information about i-payout's global payment solutions, visit .



About i-payout



i-payout is a global financial technology company providing payment and disbursement solutions for businesses operating internationally. Its centralized platform connects organizations to global and local payment networks, offering flexible payout methods and tools to manage high-volume disbursements.



Serving marketplaces, affiliate networks, direct selling companies, gig economy platforms, and other enterprises, i-payout helps businesses simplify payout operations and deliver more convenient payment experiences to beneficiaries worldwide.



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Mariana Alvarez

i-payout

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