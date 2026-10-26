Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2026 Results
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Return on equity
|12.00
|%
|13.35
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.36
|%
|Return on assets
|1.22
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.16
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.01
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.82
|%
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Non-performing assets ratio
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
|10.79
|%
|10.86
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
|18.34
|%
|17.75
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|14.09
|$
|13.90
|Market value per share
|$
|16.00
|$
|12.10
|Common shares outstanding
|3,873,970
|3,936,200
|(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year to Date
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Interest income
|$
|6,604,025
|$
|6,567,747
|$
|19,454,745
|$
|19,584,846
|Interest expense
|1,343,035
|1,430,850
|3,880,544
|4,630,286
|Net interest income
|5,260,990
|5,136,897
|15,574,201
|14,954,560
|Provision for credit losses
|695
|(22,241
|)
|(45,647
|)
|(56,454
|)
|Non-interest income
|550,842
|566,870
|1,683,713
|1,579,482
|Operating expenses
|3,728,675
|3,536,970
|11,179,445
|10,709,151
|Income before taxes
|2,082,462
|2,189,038
|6,124,116
|5,881,345
|Income tax expense
|361,700
|398,025
|1,085,400
|1,053,975
|Net income
|$
|1,720,762
|$
|1,791,013
|$
|5,038,716
|$
|4,827,370
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.22
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.22
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|3,877,705
|3,944,782
|3,900,592
|3,958,387
|Number of shares repurchased
|3,819
|29,103
|62,230
|29,103
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|Sep 30, 2026
|Sep 30, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|37,645,032
|$
|50,432,608
|Time deposits with other banks
|-
|1,494,000
|Securities
|127,362,290
|87,151,048
|Loans
|367,330,815
|377,670,851
|Allowance for credit losses
|(3,328,428
|)
|(3,413,163
|)
|Loans, net
|364,002,387
|374,257,688
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,708,869
|9,732,492
|Other assets
|26,003,285
|24,647,796
|Total assets
|$
|564,721,863
|$
|547,715,632
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|488,263,811
|$
|481,103,001
|FHLB borrowings
|11,000,000
|1,000,000
|Trust preferred
|7,310,000
|7,310,000
|Other liabilities
|3,550,725
|3,605,711
|Total liabilities
|510,124,536
|493,018,712
|Equity
|Total equity
|54,597,327
|54,696,920
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|564,721,863
|$
|547,715,632
Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562
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