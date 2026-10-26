Closing And Redeveloping Whiteman Airport Could Cost Billions, Per Los Angeles County's Study

Whiteman Airport Coalition

Whiteman Airport Coalition members are available for interviews following the release of the study, which did not recommend closing the airport.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles County has released its $2.1 million Whiteman Airport Land Use Study and Economic Impact Analysis, revealing significant findings about the Pacoima airport's financial performance, safety record and future.The study examines three possible scenarios for Whiteman Airport's future. Both scenarios that keep the airport open project positive financial outcomes. The third, which involves closing the airport and redeveloping the land, projects financial losses and significant federal approval challenges. **The proposed closure and redevelopment plan is estimated to cost $3.46 billion, plus approximately $90 million for demolition and environmental cleanup.**The County's consultants did not recommend closing Whiteman Airport or endorse any of the three scenarios.### KEY FINDINGS AND INTERVIEW TOPICS- The FAA has a critical say in closure: The County cannot simply close Whiteman and disregard its federal obligations. FAA approval is required to release federally obligated property, and some of those obligations never expire.- The County stopped pursuing federal grants: In 2020, LA County stopped applying for new FAA funding, partly to avoid extending obligations that, in some cases, were already permanent. The study's airport-preservation scenarios assume substantially more federal funding than the baseline.- Whiteman is the County's only profitable general aviation airport: Between fiscal years 2022 and 2025, Whiteman generated a $1.1 million operating surplus and accounted for nearly one-third of the County airport system's operating revenue. The other four County general aviation airports operated at a loss.- What does the study say about safety: Whiteman's accident counts were comparable to or lower than those at several other regional airports. Investigated accidents were attributed to pilot, operational or mechanical factors rather than the airport's physical design or control tower.- What about lead exposure: A County public health review found no evidence of elevated blood lead levels among children near Whiteman compared with countywide conditions. Air monitoring also found lead concentrations below federal standards.### AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWSRepresentatives of the Whiteman Airport Coalition are available to discuss the findings, the financial and community implications of closing Whiteman, and what comes next.Christina PascucciCEO, Atlas Impact | Representative, Whiteman Airport CoalitionPascucci's firm, Atlas Impact, is the architect of the Whiteman Airport Coalition. A former chair of the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission and a licensed pilot, Pascucci brings extensive experience in aviation policy, airport operations, public safety and community advocacy.Estevan RothWhiteman Airport Latino Pilots Coalition | Whiteman Airport CoalitionRoth is a licensed pilot and member of the Whiteman Airport Latino Pilots Coalition. He can discuss Whiteman's role in flight training, aviation access and opportunities for aspiring pilots, particularly within the San Fernando Valley's Latino community.### PUBLIC MEETING DETAILSWhiteman Airport Land Use Study Final PresentationWednesday, October 28, 2026 | 5:30–8:30 p.m.Los Angeles Mission College13356 Eldridge AvenueSylmar, CAThe meeting is open to the public. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.MEDIA CONTACT

Tara Finestone

ATLAS IMPACT

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Closing and Redeveloping Whiteman Airport Could Cost Billions, per Los Angeles County's Study News Provided By ATLAS IMPACT October 26, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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