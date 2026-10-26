Building On SAP Expertise: S4A Achieves SAP Partner Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership milestone strengthens S4A's position within the SAP ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of their SAP investments.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S4A IT Solutions (S4A), a specialist in SAP consulting and innovative business solutions, is pleased to announce its acceptance into the SAP PartnerEdge program. This milestone marks an important step in S4A's continued growth and reinforces its commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of their SAP investments.

As an SAP Partner, S4A joins an ecosystem of organizations providing consulting, implementation, integration, and related services to help customers realize greater value from their SAP investments.

"Becoming an SAP Partner is an important milestone for S4A and a natural progression of the work we've been doing for years," says Elisandro Porto, S4A CEO. "Our team has deep expertise in helping organizations tackle complex challenges within their SAP environments, always with a focus on practical solutions that deliver real business value. This partnership reinforces that commitment and positions us to build on our strengths as we continue to grow."

Building on a Foundation of SAP Expertise

S4A has established its expertise in helping organizations optimize and extend their SAP environments, with particular strengths in enterprise asset management, supply chain and materials management, and mobile workforce enablement.

The company's approach combines technical expertise with an understanding of the operational challenges facing asset-intensive organizations, helping clients improve efficiency, visibility, and decision-making across critical business processes.

As organizations continue to modernize their SAP landscapes and explore emerging technologies, including business AI and automation, S4A is focused on helping bridge the gap between technology investments and practical business value.

The SAP partnership represents another step in that direction, reinforcing S4A's commitment to delivering solutions that help organizations get more from their existing SAP investments while preparing for what's next.

Looking Ahead

With its new SAP Partner status, S4A looks forward to strengthening its engagement within the SAP ecosystem, expanding collaboration opportunities, and continuing to help clients navigate evolving business and technology requirements.

The milestone also supports S4A's broader growth strategy, including the continued development of its SAP-focused solutions portfolio and its expanding capabilities in AI advisory, innovation, and business AI.

About S4A IT Solutions

S4A IT Solutions is an SAP-focused consulting and solutions company helping organizations improve operational performance and maximize the value of their enterprise technology investments. With expertise spanning enterprise asset management, supply chain and materials management, mobile workforce solutions, integration, and business AI, S4A combines deep technical knowledge with practical business insight to deliver solutions that address real-world operational challenges.

Learn more at .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erika Holter, Marketing Specialist

S4A IT Solutions

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s4ait.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at