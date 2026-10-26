DEADLINE ALERT For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA), Innventure, Inc. (INV), And Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Hyliion Holdings Corp., XTI Aerospace, Inc., Innventure, Inc., and Papa John's International, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Hyliion Holdings Corp., XTI Aerospace, Inc., Innventure, Inc., and Papa John's International, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN )



Class period: May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026 Case: Olmeta v. Hyliion Holdings Corp., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas



The Hyliion Holdings Corp. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; and (ii) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA )



Class period: April 15, 2026 to August 17, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026 Case: Noalan v. XTI Aerospace, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The XTI Aerospace, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (ii) these activities required Board review; (iii) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; and (iv) as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports.

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV )



Class period: November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026 Case: Labed v. Innventure, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



The Innventure, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; and (ii) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )



Class period: August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky



The Papa John's International, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (ii) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; and (iii) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at.”

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.