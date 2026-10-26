Ingalls Shipbuilding Awards $20,000 In Community Partner Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded grants to nine local nonprofits and community-based organizations across the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast, as part of its 2026 Community Partner Grant program. This year's awards total $20,000 in direct community investment to strengthen programs that benefit the local communities.

“This grant program is an opportunity for Ingalls to fund organizations in ways that make them stronger and more capable of doing the important work they do along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast,” said Lisa Bradley, stakeholder engagement manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding.“These organizations are tasked with achieving missions that deeply impact our community, and we want to be a part of building that foundation for them.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and is deeply invested in the communities where its employees live and work. The company remains committed to strengthening people and communities by maintaining safe and healthy workplaces, investing in workforce development and education, and delivering high‐quality ships to the U.S. Navy.









Photos accompanying this news release are available at: .

During this fourth annual event, the following organizations were selected as Ingalls' 2026 Community Partner Grant recipients:



Back Bay Mission (Miss.)

Caiden's Corner (Miss.)

Children's Advocacy Centers of Mississippi (Miss.)

Dearborn YMCA (Ala.)

Extra Table (Miss.)

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence (Miss.)

Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum (Miss.)

Mississippi Aquarium (Miss.) Pink Heart Funds (Miss.)



About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

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228-355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at