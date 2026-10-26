Onco360® Has Been Selected As A National Pharmacy Partner For ZEGFROVY® (Sunvozertinib)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a national pharmacy partner by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals for Zegfrovy(sunvozertinib), which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

"We are honored to be expand our partnership with AstraZeneca and support the launch Zegfrovy by leveraging our quality-driven oncology platform to serve patients with this specific form of non-small cell lung cancer through a coordinated, compassionate approach to treatment access, personalized care and ongoing support," said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.

Zegfrovy is a kinase inhibitor of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) that binds to and inhibits EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations at concentrations similar to those for wild-type EGFR.1 Zegfrovy is included in the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines® Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) for NSCLC2. It is recommended as a subsequent therapy option for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

The WU-KONG28 (NCT05668988) study, a phase 3 international randomized trial, met its primary endpoint, showing that first-line oral Zegfrovy significantly prolonged progression-free survival versus platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.3 The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 10.3 months vs 7.5months (HR= 0.65, 95% CI 0.50-085) with chemotherapy. The objective response rate was 58.9% (95% CI 50.9-66.5) with Zegfrovy vs 31.1% (95% CI 24.0-38.8) with chemotherapy. The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were diarrhea, rash, decreased appetite, stomatitis, fatigue, nausea, paronychia, vomiting, constipation, musculoskeletal pain, pruritus, dry skin, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain, and decreased weight.1

Please read the full prescribing information for Zegfrovy.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

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516-640-1332

References:

1ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) [Package Insert]. Shanghai, China. Dizal Pharmaceutical. 2025.

2National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Version 9.2026).://. Accessed 10/9/2026.

3Zhou, C, Greiller, L et al. First-Line Sunvozertinib in NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations. N Engl J Med. 2026;395(8):765-775. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2604461.