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Microvast Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call


Date: 2026-10-26 05:02:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the“Company”), today announced that it will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast's investor relations website at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Microvast

Microvast strives to be a global leader in advanced battery technologies, with a portfolio of more than 890 patents. Founded in Texas in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, the company has spent two decades engineering cutting-edge battery systems that are intended to power a cleaner future. Microvast stands as a trusted global partner with the mission to provide the high-performance solutions required for today's electrification needs.

For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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