Microvast Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call
Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast's investor relations website at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.
About Microvast
Microvast strives to be a global leader in advanced battery technologies, with a portfolio of more than 890 patents. Founded in Texas in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, the company has spent two decades engineering cutting-edge battery systems that are intended to power a cleaner future. Microvast stands as a trusted global partner with the mission to provide the high-performance solutions required for today's electrification needs.
For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).
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