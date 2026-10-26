Sandfire Resources America Inc. Announces Strategic Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“” or the“”) () announces that its Board of Directors (the“”) has initiated a review of strategic alternatives (“”) to advance the Black Butte Project and maximize value for all shareholders. During the Strategic Review, the Board will analyze and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, which may include, but is not limited to, a sale of the Company. In connection with the Strategic Review, the Company has established a special committee comprised of independent directors (the“”) to oversee the Strategic Review.

The Company is publicly announcing the Strategic Review as part of its value-maximization strategy, while management of the Company continues to implement the Company's current business plan in seeking to achieve the Company's key objectives. The Company and the Board have not set a timetable for the conclusion of the Strategic Review. The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the Strategic Review unless and until the Board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or required by applicable securities law.

Sandfire Resources Limited, the Company's largest shareholder, has expressed its support for the Strategic Review and its intention to continue supporting the Company in executing its current business plan.

In connection with the Strategic Review, the Company has engaged RBC Capital Markets as its financial advisor and the Special Committee has engaged Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as its legal advisor.

The Company cautions that the engagement of financial and legal advisors should not be viewed as an indication that any specific action, transaction or agreement will be pursued. There can be no assurances that the Strategic Review will result in any specific action, transaction, or agreement, or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its timing, completion or terms.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to the Company and is made as of the date of this press release. Information regarding expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the Strategic Review, the possibility of a transaction involving the Company, the continued implementation of the Company's business plan, the ability to achieve value-maximization, and the support of Sandfire Resources Limited for the Strategic Review and the Company's current business plan.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable given the information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the Strategic Review and the timing thereof; whether the Strategic Review will result in the Company undertaking any transaction and, if so, the terms, timing and completion thereof and any value resulting therefrom; general economic, market and business conditions; changes in law, regulation or policy; competitive dynamics in the industry in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to implement its current business plan; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as described in the documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.