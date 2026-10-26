The Spa At The Windsor Court Introduces Biologique Recherche Facial Collection

The Windsor Court Spa

The Windsor Court Spa

The Windsor Court

The Windsor Court

Tea at Le Salon

New personalized treatments pair French skincare expertise with cryotherapy, nano infusion and targeted boosters

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Windsor Court Spa, located at The Windsor Court - an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city - introduces a new collection of Biologique Recherche facials, bringing the French skincare line's personalized approach to its luxury wellness experience. Featuring bespoke treatments, a comprehensive facial and a targeted nano infusion experience, the offerings combine customized formulations with specialized techniques to address individual skincare needs.The collection emphasizes personalization, with treatments designed to enhance hydration, refine the appearance of skin texture and leave the complexion looking refreshed and radiant. Cooling applications, gentle lymphatic stimulation and sculpting massage techniques complement Biologique Recherche's targeted products, creating experiences that balance relaxation with focused skincare. The new offerings include:Biologique Recherche Bespoke FacialCombining cold application, cryotherapy, gentle lymphatic stimulation and cooling massage, this personalized facial is designed to soothe the complexion, enhance hydration and create a visibly lifted, radiant appearance. The extended experience incorporates an additional Co-Factor module or a second Booster for a more targeted treatment. Available for 50 minutes at $285 or 80 minutes at $425.Biologique Recherche Comprehensive FacialThe collection's most extensive treatment combines oxygen infusion, lymphatic stimulation, customized Biologique Recherche actives and two additional targeted boosters. Finishing products complete the experience, which is tailored to address each guest's skin needs and promote a refreshed, refined complexion. Available for 110 minutes at $525.Biologique Recherche Nano Infusion FacialThis treatment pairs nano infusion with Biologique Recherche formulations featuring vitamins and antioxidants to address the appearance of uneven texture, fine lines and loss of firmness. A cooling cryotherapy masque completes the facial, soothing the complexion and enhancing its radiance. Available for 80 minutes at $485.The introduction of Biologique Recherche expands The Spa at The Windsor Court's approach to individualized care, offering guests a choice of treatments suited to their skincare priorities and schedules. From a focused 50-minute appointment to an immersive 110-minute ritual, each facial provides a dedicated opportunity to restore a fresh, luminous appearance within the hotel's refined spa setting.The Windsor Court Spa welcomes guests to focus on gratitude in an inspiring and judgement free space. Creating an aura of positive energy and best-in-class wellness offerings with a discerning curation of retail, The Windsor Court Spa provides a warm welcome for every guest and a place to be in the moment while meditating stress away.To book an appointment, visit thewindsorcourt/spa or call 504-596-4736. To learn more about The Windsor Court, visit thewindsorcourt, follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is built on the premise of delivering revered service within a refined space. Greeted by a classic, cloistered courtyard, guests enjoy celebrated, grand guest rooms, suites and an exclusive club level offering. Equally important as its polished accommodations are the culinary endeavors. Touting fine dining fare, afternoon tea and weekend brunch, The Windsor Court also presents an iconic cocktail bar & lounge featuring live jazz. The Windsor Court has a noteworthy art collection and rooftop pool with open-air bar.

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The Spa at The Windsor Court Introduces Biologique Recherche Facial Collection News Provided By The Mayfield Group October 26, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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