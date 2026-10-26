4EVER YOUNG Midtown Hosts 13Th Annual Holiday Charity Party Benefiting For The Kid

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An open-bar evening of beauty, wellness, and giving for Atlanta professionals - Friday, December 4

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4EVER YOUNG Midtown will host its 13th Annual Holiday Charity Party on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. at its flagship location at 1080 West Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta, an open-bar evening of beauty, wellness, and giving benefiting For The Kid, the Atlanta nonprofit behind the city's beloved Toy Party.

Now in its thirteenth year, the celebration has become a fixture of Atlanta's holiday season, bringing together a diverse mix of the city's business, medical, legal, and creative professionals to kick off the season in style. Guests will enjoy a premium open bar, a live DJ, holiday entertainment, and first-look experiences from leading aesthetic and wellness brands, with exclusive event-night offerings and giveaways throughout the evening. Registration is required and capacity is limited.

The evening's purpose goes beyond the celebration. Partygoers' generosity carries directly into For The Kid's Toy Party on December 6, which brings holiday joy to Atlanta children and families across the city. Guests are invited to join the giving by supporting For The Kid's mission throughout the night.

"This night is our thank-you to Atlanta," said Carlton Washington, Co-Founder of 4EVER YOUNG. "Our patients and this community have built something special with us in Midtown, and the best way we know to celebrate it is to open our doors, raise a glass, and give something back to the kids of this city. Bring your people - it's the best room in Atlanta that Friday night."

Admission is free with advance registration, with premium ticket options available. Registration is open now on Eventbrite. For details, call (470) 943-4448.

About 4EVER YOUNG

Founded in 2014, 4EVER YOUNG is a national anti-aging and wellness brand with more than 70 locations, offering hormone therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, IV therapy, and medical aesthetics under physician-led care. Its Atlanta flagship is located at 1080 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

About For The Kid

For The Kid is an Atlanta nonprofit whose annual Toy Party brings holiday gifts and celebration to children and families throughout the Atlanta community.

Media Contact:

Carlton Washington, Co-Founder

4EVER YOUNG

...

(470) 943-4448

Carlton Washington

4Ever Young Med Spa & Wellness Center - Atlanta Midtown

+1 470-943-4448

...

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4EVER YOUNG Midtown Hosts 13th Annual Holiday Charity Party Benefiting For The Kid News Provided By 4Ever Young Med Spa & Wellness Center - Atlanta Midtown October 26, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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