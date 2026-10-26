Boom Ball Announces Its 2027 Babe Ruth Hologram Tour With A Stop At ONT Field

The 2027 Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour will showcase Boom Ball's signature fast-play innings, elite baseball and softball talent, wild stunts, and fan-driven entertainment.

Boom Ball offers a fresh take on America's pastime, blending elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment.

Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour combining cutting-edge technology with baseball's rich heritage to preserve one of the sport's greatest legends while inspiring the next generation of fans.

The 30-city tour will feature high-energy shows with a re-creation of Babe's legendary Called Shot.

- Lauren King, VP of Marketing at Boom Ball

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boom Ball, the high-energy baseball experience, today announced its 30-city 2027 tour, with its first stop in Ontario at ONT Field on February 27, 2027. With select 2027 dates already sold out, the fast-growing show will introduce a groundbreaking new attraction: Babe Ruth.

The 2027 Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour will showcase Boom Ball's signature fast-play innings, elite baseball and softball talent, wild stunts, and fan-driven entertainment while introducing a new way for audiences to experience one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

Through a combination of hologram technology, projection mapping, immersive audio, and live storytelling, fans will witness a re-creation of Babe Ruth's legendary Called Shot from the 1932 World Series. The experience will serve as the grand finale of each Boom Ball event, transforming the ballpark into a living tribute to one of baseball's most enduring legends.

“Boom Ball is about creating unforgettable moments for kids and families, and we're excited to combine the magic of baseball history with the energy, entertainment, and shared experiences that bring people together at our events,” said Lauren King, Vice President of Marketing at Boom Ball.“The Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour allows fans to connect with one of the game's most iconic figures in a way that's immersive, memorable, and unlike anything they've experienced before.”

“Babe Ruth's legacy extends far beyond baseball, and this experience provides a unique opportunity for fans of all ages to engage with his story in a meaningful way. We're excited to help introduce a new generation to one of the most influential figures in sports history while preserving the moments that helped shape the game we know today,” said the Luminary Group, the exclusive worldwide representative of the Babe Ruth League, Inc. and Family of Babe Ruth.

Boom Ball offers a fresh take on America's pastime, blending elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment. Each two-hour, co-ed show features six action-packed innings as the Lucky Llamas and Chaos Crew face off in a twist on traditional baseball, complete with trick plays and high-impact moments that keep fans engaged from first pitch to fireworks.

“We are so excited to welcome Boom Ball to the Greater Los Angeles Area for the first time,” said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the Ontario Tower Buzzers.“We are excited to be the first in the country to experience the new Babe Ruth hologram experience, and bring baseball history to ONT Field. We are ready for take off and can't wait to see what fun is in store when Boom Ball comes to Ontario.”

While the 2027 season will introduce new technology and fan experiences, Boom Ball's commitment to making an impact beyond the ballpark remains unchanged. The organization will continue its partnership with St. Jude's Children Research Hospital ®, incorporating charitable initiatives throughout the season that support St. Jude's mission of Finding Cures. Saving children.® and give fans the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than the game itself.

Now entering its second season, Boom Ball continues to build on the momentum of its inaugural nationwide tour. The 2027 season will feature expanded fan experiences, enhanced production elements, and the debut of the Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour combining cutting-edge technology with baseball's rich heritage to preserve one of the sport's greatest legends while inspiring the next generation of fans.

The 2027 Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour schedule is below, with more stadiums being added in the coming weeks. For more information, tour updates, and to Enter the Lottery for tickets to a game near you, visit .

●February 27:ONTARIO, CA | ONT Field

●March 20:SAN ANTONIO, TX | Nelson W Wolff Stadium

●March 27:FRISCO, TX | Riders Field

●April 10: SPRINGFIELD, MO | Route 66 Stadium

●April 16 & 17: AUSTIN/ROUND ROCK, TX |Dell Diamond

●April 24:BIRMINGHAM, AL | Regions Field

●April 30 & May 1:KNOXVILLE, TN | Covenant Health Park

●May 8: JACKSONVILLE, FL | VyStar Ballpark

●May 15: JACKSON, MS |Trustmark Park

●May 29:SPRINGDALE, AR | Arvest Park

●June 5: OMAHA, NE | Werner Park

●June 19:SALT LAKE CITY, UT | The Ballpark at First American Square

●July 3: FRESNO, CA | Chukchansi Park

●July 10: CHICAGO, IL | Northwestern Medicine Field

●July 17: DYERSVILLE, IA | Field of Dreams Ballpark

●July 24:OTTAWA, CA | Ottawa Stadium

●August 14:LANSING, MI | Jackson® FieldTM

●August 28:AKRON, OH | 7 17 Credit Union Park

●September 11:BOWIE, MD | Prince George's Stadium

●September 25:NORFOLK, VA | Harbor Park

●October 2:HOUSTON, TX | Constellation Field

●October 9:ATLANTA, GA | Gwinnett Field

About Boom Ball

Boom Ball is a co-ed touring baseball entertainment experience designed to reimagine America's pastime for a new generation of fans. The 30-city, 2027 Boom Ball Babe Ruth Hologram Tour will showcase Boom Ball's signature fast-play innings and wild stunts, while giving fans a new way to experience Babe Ruth's famous called shot from the 1932 World Series. Built by a team of award-winning live event producers and lifelong baseball enthusiasts, every Boom Ball game is designed to feel electric, with moments of surprise, showmanship, and pure excitement, making Boom Ball a fun-first experience families and sports fans can enjoy together year after year. Visit BoomBallTour for more information.

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Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA

Integrity Public Relations Inc

+1 949-768-4423

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Boom Ball Announces its 2027 Babe Ruth Hologram Tour with a Stop at ONT Field News Provided By Integrity Public Relations, Inc. October 26, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Waste Management



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