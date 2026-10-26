National Media Briefing On First National TDS Poll & DSM Proposal On Wed., Oct. 28 In Washington, DC

Dr. Lieberman at National Press Club podium

All-Star Media and Polling Presentation to include Dr. Carole LIeberman, Kevin Corke, Miranda Devine, Tom Bevan, Alex Swoyer, Steve Gruber, Gina Loudon + More!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: National Media Briefing on First National TDS Poll & DSM ProposalDate/ Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - 1:00 PM ET (Doors open at 12:30 p.m.)Credentialled members of the media are invited to attend an exclusive briefing at the National Press Club featuring the first national poll on "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and a proposal for DSM consideration presented by Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. (“America's Psychiatrist”).The program will explore whether TDS exists and examine its reported impact on families, society, public behavior, and the 2026 mid‐term elections. The event includes introductory remarks, expert commentary, and a moderated panel discussion.EVENT DETAILSDate: Wednesday, October 28, 2026﻿Time:12:30 PM - Doors open; lite bites & refreshments1:00 PM - Program begins1:45 PM - Audience Q&A2:30 PM - Conclusion*all times are approximateLocation:National Press Club529 14th Street NWWashington, DC 20045(Entrance at F & 14th Streets NW)Entry Requirement:All media must show official press credentials with photo ID, register in advance, and present the QR code provided upon registration to pass through National Press Club security.THE PROGRAM INCLUDES:Introductory Remarks by Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. -“America's Psychiatrist”; Forensic Psychiatrist; Author; Media CommentatorRemarks by Kevin Corke - Chief National Correspondent, Fox News Network (formerly CBS and ESPN) - Serving as Moderator.Tom Bevan - Co‐Founder & President, RealClearPoliticsMiranda Devine - Columnist, New York Post; Fox News contributor; bestselling author; host of Pod Force OneSteve Gruber - Syndicated Radio Host, The Steve Gruber Show; White House Correspondent, Real America's VoiceAlex Swoyer - Editor at Large, The Washington Times; host of the Court Watch podcast; columnist, Seen, Heard & WhisperedSPECIAL GUESTS:Raghavan Mayur - President, TechnoMetrica/TIPP; creator of the TIPP Poll, recognized for polling excellence across six presidential electionsMark Pfeifle - Founder & CEO, Off‐the‐Record Strategies; member, TIPP Editorial BoardDr. Gina Loudon - Co‐host of American Sunrise on Real America's Voice; bestselling author; holds two master's degrees and a PhD; recipient of multiple national honorsAdditional VIP guests to be announced.IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA:All media must register in advance, provide press credentials with photo ID, and present the QR code at the National Press Club for admission. Ticket link here: /MEDIA ACCESS:Cameras welcomeB‐roll available upon requestInterviews with speakers may be requested and arranged on‐site or in advanceAll media must register in advance and show QR Code upon arrival.For media inquiries or coverage coordination, please contact:Kirsten Fedewa - 703.298.7450 /....

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National Media Briefing on First National TDS Poll & DSM Proposal on Wed., Oct. 28 in Washington, DC News Provided By Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, LLC October 26, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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