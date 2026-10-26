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Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary For September 2026


Date: 2026-10-26 04:47:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for September 2026, which provides information on Freddie Mac's mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn more: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
...

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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