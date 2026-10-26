California Fire Chiefs Association Supports Launch Of Awareca Statewide Public Safety Platform

California Fire Chiefs Association

AwareCA is a statewide public safety information platform and community mobile application developed in partnership with California public safety agencies to provide residents with timely, agency-verified emergency information.

- Chief Bernard Molloy II, President, California Fire Chiefs AssociationSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California Fire Chiefs Association (Cal Chiefs ) today announced its support for the statewide launch of AwareCA, a new public safety informationplatform designed to connect Californians directly with authoritative information from fire departments and public safety agencies that protect their communities.AwareCA is a free statewide mobile application that gives residents and visitors access to incident information, wildfire activity, evacuation information, agency updates, and other critical public safety information. The platform is built around the public safety agencies themselves. Participating organizations control their information and share it with the public, providing another direct channel between California's fire service agencies and the communities they serve.“California's fire service has always worked through partnerships across departments, jurisdictions, regions, and all levels of government,” said Chief Bernard Molloy II, President of the California Fire Chiefs Association.“AwareCA takes that same collaborative approach to public information. It gives our agencies a common statewide platform while preserving something critically important: the ability of each agency to be the authoritative voice providing official information to the community.”AwareCA is designed to complement existing emergency communications rather than replace them. Agencies can continue to use their websites, social media, and emergency notification systems while using AwareCA as an additional statewide channel to the public. By bringing together information from participating local agencies and statewide data sources, the platform reduces the need for residents to determine which jurisdiction, website, or social media account to follow as an incident evolves, which is particularly important during major wildfires and regional emergencies involving multiple agencies.Developed by Intterra in collaboration with California's fire service and public safety partners, AwareCA has worked with Fire departments throughout the state to help establish workflows that support existing Incident Command System practices and the responsibilities of incident commanders, public information officers, and Joint Information Systems.The California Fire Chiefs Association represents and supports fire service leaders throughout California, working to strengthen and advocate for the California fire service through leadership, unity, and collaboration, and serves as a statewide voice on issues affecting fire and emergency services. Providing a standardized platform that enables participating public safety agencies to communicate directly with the public during an emergency is a value-add for the California Fire Service. AwareCA is a tool that achieves this goal and helps fire departments communicate more effectively during emergencies.

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California Fire Chiefs Association Supports Launch of AwareCA Statewide Public Safety Platform News Provided By Intterra October 26, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Emergency Services, Law, Natural Disasters, Technology



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