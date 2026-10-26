Nathan Anthony Launches Interior Design Solutions At Westedge Design Fair

A custom bookcase pairs with the Nathan Anthony Furniture Anders sofa.

Luxury furnishings studio Nathan Anthony Furniture announces debuts Case Goods Capsule Collection at the WestEdge Design Fair in Santa Monica.

- Khai Mai, CEO, Nathan Anthony FurnitureLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marking the Nathan Anthony Furniture brand's first foray into case goods designed to correlate directly with its bespoke seating, the launch fulfills co-founder and CEO Khai Mai's vision for custom storage solutions.The capsule introduces three distinct collections engineered to integrate with the brand's sectionals, upholstered beds, and sofas. The case pieces reflect a range of design themes.Architecte and Miramar each offer four fully customizable case piece options including a nightstand with open shelf; a nightstand with two drawers; a console available from 48 to 84 inches in width; and a four-drawer console. An impressively curved, built-in bookshelf variation in Miramar is designed to wrap along the back of semi-circular seating models like the Relax sectional and Anders sofa, available exclusively at Nathan Anthony.A third case goods collection, Alais 2.0, offers the fully customizable console, available up to 84 inches in width, atop hand-turned, distinctively shaped Alder wood feet.Expanding the dining category, the debut also incorporates custom banquette seating featuring concealed storage compartments and integrated accommodations for electrical connectivity.“Developing case goods has been a natural evolution of our upholstery work, driven directly by requests from our interior design partners,” says Mai.“Bringing our unique sensibility to correlates translates to seamless continuity for designers and their clients.”Each case piece is benchmade to order in Los Angeles and available to specify in an array of curated wood finishes and specialty veneers.“Khai has been deeply intentional about engineering case pieces that pair effortlessly with our in-line upholstery silhouettes and finishes,” adds co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Tina Nicole.“Achieving this degree of scale, finish match, and silhouette alignment simply isn't possible when sourcing from two disparate vendors.”Since 2005, Nathan Anthony has been known for its role helping interior designers transform client projects with its benchmade upholstered seating products. Designers access high-level support within the brand's signature Custom Design ConciergeTM service to customize product sizes, cushion fill, upholstery covers and accent finishes.A fully vertical and lean manufacturing-driven operation, Nathan Anthony draws on its legacy as a U.S.-based, family-owned and operated business.Further highlighting the brand's presence at WestEdge, Palm Springs-based interior designer Staci Munic selected Nathan Anthony seating to furnish this season's Main Stage panel theater, featuring the Freya 2.0 bumper sofa alongside the Theodora and Aerie accent chairs.Nathan Anthony is a luxury furnishings resource for interior designers and upscale dealers. Award-winning upholstery and leather seating styles are fully customizable and benchmade-to-order at the company's family-owned and operated Los Angeles based production facility. Personalization options include frame size, cushion fill, C.O.M. and other fabric-to-frame specifications, wood and metal finishes, and more. Nathan Anthony's unique Custom Design ConciergeTM service includes a highly specialized team, on call to successfully facilitate custom projects and minimize errors. The Nathan flagship showroom in Los Angeles is open to trade visitors by appointment, including requests for tours featuring the company's proprietary lean manufacturing systems and just-in-time furniture production.Co-founded in 2005 by Tina Nicole and Khai Mai, Nathan Anthony operations are guided by lean manufacturing principles and sustainable practices, with in-line, eco-friendly fabrics available for specifying. Nathan Anthony is an ASID Vendor Partner, Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) member and a Business Partner with non-profit organization One Tree Planted, contributing a portion of its proceeds to reforestation and other climate positive initiatives.Nathan Anthony has been recognized for design excellence with six consecutive International Architecture and Design awards, including its Embrace sofa shortlisted for 2022, and two Interior Design magazine's Best of Year (BOY) Honoree awards for residential lounge seating in 2021 and 2019. An early adopter of Web 3.0, the brand is the first of its kind to offer Digital Collectibles of its award-winning furniture designs, while also securing an inaugural MAD Award from Interior Design magazine in 2023. .

Leslie M Newby

Brand Communications, Inc. (WorkTheBrand)

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Nathan Anthony Launches Interior Design Solutions at WestEdge Design Fair News Provided By Brand Communications, Inc. (WorkTheBrand) October 26, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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