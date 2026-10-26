Kansas City Comedian Tio Pepe Announces Management Partnership With The Glaeser Group

Comedian Tio Pepe (Pepe Cabrera) performing live on stage.

Military veteran, comedian and 2025 ARTS Alum Pepe Cabrera is expanding his career through management, comedy bookings and television and film opportunities.

- Marlana Glaeser | Founder, The Glaeser Group

KANSAS CITY,, KS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KANSAS CITY, Kan. - October 23, 2026 - Pepe Cabrera, professionally known as Tio Pepe, has officially joined The Glaeser Group 's talent management roster as the Kansas City comedian expands his work in stand-up comedy, entertainment and media.

Born and raised in Kansas City as the middle child of Cuban refugees, Tio Pepe brings an unconventional background to comedy: more than 21 years of military service, time in Iraq, a state wrestling championship, Catholic school and doctoral studies.

“Cuban refugees had me, Catholic school raised me, wrestling humbled me, the military disciplined me, Iraq aged me, and my PhD work taught me how to say, 'I have no idea,' in 140 pages. Comedy is where all of that finally pays off.”

His comedy draws from family, relationships, military experiences, aging and life's unexpected turns. While his material often pushes boundaries, those who know Pepe recognize a thoughtful, protective personality and a genuine ability to connect with people.

That combination caught the attention of Courtney Holmes, CEO of CA Talent Scouting, who encouraged Pepe to develop his talent and brought him to The ARTS hosted by Applause International in 2025.

“When you meet people on a scouting tour, you immediately feel something about their presence. Pepe had this indescribable energy I was drawn to. As we prepared for The ARTS, I saw how seriously he took his art. Then he arrived to perform and had lost his voice! His instrument! A lot of people would have given up, but that special light I saw in Pepe came through. He absolutely dazzled the agents, casting professionals and other performers with his heart behind the art. I'm so proud to see him now managed by The Glaeser Group, someone CA Talent Scouting knows and trusts. That means so much in this industry,” said Holmes.

At The ARTS, Pepe met Marlana Glaeser, CEO and Creative Director of The Glaeser Group. Their initial relationship focused on marketing, branding and developing his professional presence. After approximately a year of working together, Glaeser chose to expand that relationship into talent management.

“We've worked with dozens of talented people, but talent alone isn't what makes me want to manage someone. I've spent the past year getting to know Pepe, and there's something genuinely special about him. He's funny, absolutely, but he's also kind, thoughtful and someone who cares about the people around him. I believe in what he's capable of, and I want to be part of helping him get there,” said Glaeser.

The Glaeser Group works with clients across several industries in personal branding and marketing and is selectively expanding its talent management services. Pepe is among the company's first managed performers.

His professional comedy opportunities have included appearing as a featured comedian for Alex Reymundo, one of the Original Latin Kings of Comedy. His next chapter will focus on additional comedy bookings, industry relationships, media appearances and acting opportunities in television and film.

Pepe will also return to The ARTS in December 2026 to continue building entertainment industry relationships, this time with The Glaeser Group as his management team.

“Why now? I'm not starting over. I've survived enough to finally have something to say,” said Tio Pepe.“Tio Pepe is stand-up, TV, movies... all of it. Tio Pepe is turning trauma into residuals, one laugh at a time... even if Tio Pepe occasionally gets too full of himself and starts speaking in the third person.”

Tio Pepe is available for select comedy bookings, media opportunities and professional appearances. Follow his work at PepeGotJokes and across social media under #PepeGotJokes.

Marlana Glaeser

The Glaeser Group

+1 864-432-4705

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Tio Pepe Featuring for Latin King of Comedy Alex Reymundo | Kansas City

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