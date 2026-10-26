VINCI Vision Launches Real-Time, Privacy-Conscious Behavioral Intelligence To Automatically Detect Falls And Anomalies

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PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VINCI Vision today announced the launch of its privacy-conscious Behavioral Intelligence Platform, designed to help senior living and care organizations detect falls and concerning behaviors such as violence or abuse in real time. The launch coincides with the company's participation in the LeadingAge conference in Philadelphia. Attendees can visit VINCI Vision at Booth 1709 to see how the platform connects automated detection, staff alerts, and case documentation with flexible footage presentation options.Falls and other concerning events such as physical or verbal abuse can occur when no one is watching a monitor or able to press a panic button. VINCI Vision analyzes video to identify potential safety events and automatically alert designated personnel, helping staff recognize situations that may require immediate attention.The platform supports a four-step workflow: Detect → Alert → Act → Document. It identifies potential falls and concerning behaviors, sends real-time alerts to appropriate personnel, supports staff response, and maintains case documentation for review and follow-up. People assess whether an alert has merit and decide what action to take.“An alert matters when it reaches someone who can act,” said Dr. Dan D. Yang, Founder and President of VINCI Vision.“We built VINCI Vision to help care teams become aware of risks earlier, respond with the right information, and maintain a clear record of what happened and how it was addressed.”For senior living operators, VINCI Vision connects event detection with the practical work that follows. Authorized users can review detected events, record actions taken, validate cases, and retrieve documentation to support internal review, staff training, and compliance processes.Privacy is central to VINCI Vision's approach to resident safety. The platform offers three footage presentation options: original video, anonymized footage, or skeletal visualization that represents body position and movement rather than recognizable images. These options help operators balance fall detection with resident dignity and control how visual information is presented to authorized staff. For sensitive settings such as bathrooms, skeletal visualization can support a more privacy-conscious approach; any camera placement remains subject to applicable privacy requirements, appropriate consent, and the organization's policies.At LeadingAge Booth 1709, VINCI Vision will demonstrate a senior living scenario showing how fall or abuse detection, automated notification, staff response, and case documentation work together. The company will also meet with operators interested in a focused pilot at their communities.“Senior living is built on people caring for people,” Yang added.“Our goal is to give those people better awareness and useful information when it matters most.”About VINCI VisionVINCI Vision transforms behavioral data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations recognize risks earlier, respond more effectively, and create safer experiences for the people they serve. Its Behavioral Intelligence Platform combines AI-powered event detection, real-time automated alerts, response workflows, and case documentation.Behavioral Intelligence That Protects.Media and Demonstration ContactWilliam H. EnglishDirector of Products, VINCI Vision...(571) 480-0169vincivision

Dan Yang

VINCI Vision

+1 650-269-2955

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VINCI Vision Launches Real-Time, Privacy-Conscious Behavioral Intelligence to Automatically Detect Falls and Anomalies News Provided By VINCI Vision October 26, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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