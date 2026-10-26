Udhayanidhi Stalin Condemns Arrest Of DMK Leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Udhayanidhi Stalin Condemns DMK Leader Arrest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the arrest of former School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam, alleging that the state government had acted out of political vendetta.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi described Anbil Mahesh as his brother and accused the administration of targeting him for political reasons. He also alleged that the arrest was intended to deflect attention from issues including law and order, rising prices and alleged misconduct by members of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Allegations of Political Vendetta

“I strongly condemn the 'circus' administration for arresting former Minister-and my brother-@Anbil_Mahesh, an act clearly driven by political vendetta. This 'dummy' Chief Minister has orchestrated this arrest to mask and divert attention from his government's abject failures-ranging from the complete breakdown of law and order and soaring prices to the rampant misconduct by members of the TVK,” Udhayanidhi wrote. confidence in Anbil Mahesh's response to the situation, Udhayanidhi said his party colleague would pursue legal remedies and emerge triumphant.“My brother Anbil Mahesh will face this situation legally and emerge triumphant,” he wrote in the post. He also asserted that the party comrades can never be suppressed through lawsuits or arrests.“Our party comrades can never be suppressed through lawsuits or arrests,” Udhayanidhi said.

Background of the Arrest

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also condemned the arrest of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, alleging a political vendetta by the ruling government. In a post on X, Stalin accused the government of using the arrest to divert public attention from the alleged state of law and order and administrative corruption.

Anbil Mahesh was arrested by Chennai police in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam. He was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai, following the Madras High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition. Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Anbil Mahesh, who is being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police.

The case relates to allegations that money was collected from private school managements in the name of party funds by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools during the previous DMK regime, when Anbil Mahesh was the School Education Minister. (ANI)

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