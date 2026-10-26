See It, Try It, Compare It: SIVP Brings CHERY's“Technology. For Family” To Life

MENAFN - GetNews)During Chery International User Summit 2026, CHERY held a family parking challenge carnival at Squirrel Town. Centred on SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), it combined a parking workshop, scenario challenges and hands-on experiences, showing global guests how intelligent parking can save families time and effort.

A Parking Technology Class Introduces SIVP as the Latest Expression of“Technology. For Family”

At the parking workshop, CHERY presented three“For Family” pillars:“Space. For Family”,“Safety. For Family” and“Technology. For Family”. Guests had experienced the first two through vehicle experiences and a crash-test challenge; SIVP brought the third to life.

CHERY Brand Director Leo Liu counted the 27 sensors on the TIGGO7 together with users on site.

CHERY's global user research found that parking and finding a space can affect a family's mood. In supported, mapped car parks, SIVP offers two functions: One Tap Departure lets users select a pick-up point in the app and request the vehicle to travel there; One Step Home assists with parking after users get out. Users must follow app instructions, monitor the vehicle and surroundings, and remain ready to pause or take over.

SIVP uses AI Planner and an end-to-end large model to plan movements, avoid obstacles and respond to changing situations. It marks the first large-scale overseas application of such a model in production vehicles. Its 3R11V12U1L configuration-three millimetre-wave radars, 11 high-definition cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and one lidar-provides 360-degree sensing, helping detect obstacles in complex parking spaces and giving families greater peace of mind.

Timed Family Challenges Compare Parking and Vehicle Pick-up

Twelve guests drew lots to form four temporary families, each playing a father, mother and child. Timed challenges compared the SIVP and control groups.

The“Monday Morning Rush” recreated the pressure of getting children ready and leaving early. Each family had to complete a sequence of tasks, including preparing breakfast, tying a tie and helping their child through breakfast, before getting into the car together. The SIVP group could summon the vehicle to the door in advance using a phone, then get straight in once the tasks were finished, avoiding a detour to collect it. The“Easier Family Shopping Challenge” recreated a supermarket trip. The SIVP group could get out and head into the shop, using the app to initiate valet parking, then summon the vehicle back after shopping. The control group had to park manually and carry their purchases back to the car park to find their vehicle. The comparison showed clearly how much time and effort could be saved when parking and collecting a car.

Hands-On Experiences Across Multiple Models Bring Family Feedback into Focus

In the open experience area, guests could visit different zones offering Automatic Parking Assist (APA) demonstrations and SIVP experiences in challenging spaces, including bays at the end of dead-end parking aisles and extremely narrow bays. These activities showcased SIVP's ability to handle complex parking scenarios. Afterwards, guests completed questionnaires about their experiences. Their feedback will inform ongoing improvements to SIVP, bringing intelligent parking technology closer to families' actual mobility needs.

From technical explanations in the classroom and clear comparisons in the challenges to hands-on operation in the experience area, the carnival demonstrated CHERY's understanding of families through the everyday act of parking. Parking need no longer be a burden on family outings, and every minute saved can be spent with loved ones. Through SIVP,“Technology. For Family” is becoming part of daily life for more families.

About Chery

Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. started its business in 1997 from the automobile manufacturing industry. Its subsidiary, Chery Automobile, is the first independent automobile brand in China with sales exceeding one million. Chery Group has deployed automobile, auto part, finance, real estate, modern service and other businesses around the main value chain of automobile industry.