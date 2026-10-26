Littlejohn Legal Highlights Conveyancing Services For Property Buyers And Sellers In Kew

MELBOURNE, VIC, Australia - October 26, 2026 - Littlejohn Legal is highlighting its conveyancing and property law services for individuals and businesses buying, selling or transferring property in Kew and across Melbourne.

With legal requirements, contractual conditions and settlement deadlines to consider, professional conveyancing assistance can help property buyers and sellers understand their obligations and navigate the transaction process.

More information about the firms local services can be found on their official website:

Conveyancing Support From Contract to Settlement

Buying or selling property involves more than agreeing on a price. Contracts, vendor statements, property searches and settlement arrangements all play an important role in completing a transaction.

Littlejohn Legal assists clients with a range of residential and commercial property matters, including:



Property purchases: Contract of Sale and Section 32 vendor statement reviews, with advice on relevant contractual conditions.

Property sales: Preparation of sale contracts and vendor statements, alongside assistance with legal requirements leading to settlement.

Property transfers: Assistance with ownership changes and related legal documentation.

Commercial property: Legal assistance for relevant commercial property transactions and associated matters. Broader property law: Support for matters such as leasing, subdivisions and other property-related legal requirements.



The services required will depend on the property, the transaction and the client's circumstances.

Why Obtain Legal Advice Before Signing?

A Contract of Sale establishes important terms for a property transaction, while a Section 32 vendor statement provides prescribed information about the property.

Reviewing these documents before signing can help purchasers understand their contractual commitments and identify issues that may require further investigation or legal advice.

This can be particularly important when a transaction includes special conditions, easements, restrictive covenants or other matters affecting the property.

Sellers also need to ensure the required documentation is prepared appropriately and that relevant legal requirements are addressed before settlement.

Property Law Services for Kew and Melbourne

Littlejohn Legal is an established Victorian law firm offering legal services across several practice areas, including property law and conveyancing.

The firm grown its footprint and legal expertise across Victoria through the strategic acquisition of several well-established practices, including Rigoli Lawyers, Boutique Conveyancing, Dingley Conveyancing, and Michael Benjamin & Associates. By bringing these specialist firms on board, Littlejohn Legal has bolstered its team and expanded its service range, cementing its position as a go-to legal partner for everyday clients and businesses alike.

Its broader legal capabilities can be relevant when a property transaction involves additional considerations beyond a standard purchase or sale. The firm's team can discuss the requirements of individual matters and the legal assistance appropriate to each situation.

Whether purchasing a home, selling an investment property or arranging a property transfer, obtaining advice suited to the transaction can help clients make informed decisions.

About Littlejohn Legal

Founded by Principal David Littlejohn and with over 30 years of experience, Littlejohn Legal is a medium-sized suburban legal firm that delivers exceptional legal advice and customer care in the practice areas of family law, criminal law, aged care, Elder law and retirement living, commercial and business law, litigation and dispute resolution, migration and citizenship, property and real estate, wills, probate and administration.