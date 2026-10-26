Bake With Yen Launches Plant-Based Meat

(MENAFN- GetNews) "plant based meat"Bake With Yen has launched a plant-based meat range on its Singapore online store, comprising 52 frozen vegetarian and vegan products from the Greenfarm brand. The collection covers local and Asian formats including satay, bakso, lekor, fried chicken and dumplings, alongside meat chunks, steak and cod fish alternatives, available in retail packs and wholesale cartons for home cooks and F&B operators. Singapore, Singapore - October 26, 2026 - Bake With Yen, the Singapore and Malaysia baking and cooking ingredient retailer, has launched a plant-based meat range on its Singapore online store at bakewithyen. The collection comprises 52 frozen vegetarian and vegan products, sold in both retail packs and full cartons for food businesses. The range extends Bake With Yen's one-stop ingredient offering beyond baking into plant-based proteins, serving home cooks, vegetarian households, hawkers and F&B operators looking to add meat-free options to their menus. "Customers kept asking us for vegetarian options they could actually cook the way they already cook - satay, bakso, lekor, fried chicken. These are a great alternative for households observing meat-free days, for anyone cutting down on meat, and for stall owners who want a vegetarian item on the menu without changing their whole kitchen," said a retail staff at Bake With Yen Singapore. The range The collection is built around the Greenfarm brand of frozen plant-based meats and covers familiar local and Asian formats rather than Western-style burger patties alone. Products are grouped into three categories.

Category Examples Retail price from Meat substitutes Vegetarian meat chunks and meat pieces (1 kg), vegetarian steak, vegetarian lamb, vegetarian cod fish S$2.95 Ready-to-cook favourites Vegetarian fried chicken, crispy chicken, chicken satay with sauce, bakso, lekor, satay buns, shiitake dumplings S$2.75 Mushroom and oat products Vegetarian mushroom, hedgehog mushroom, oat polony S$2.75

Most items are offered as a single retail pack and as a carton of 16 to 60 pieces, with carton pricing set for restaurants, caterers and hawker stalls. Products are frozen with shelf lives of 12 months or more.

Who it serves

Demand for plant-based protein in Singapore spans vegetarian households, Buddhist and Hindu dietary observances, flexitarians reducing meat intake, and F&B operators adding meat-free dishes. Bake With Yen's existing customer base already includes home bakers, home-based food businesses and food service chains, and the new range can be ordered alongside baking and cooking ingredients in a single delivery.

Availability

The plant-based meat collection is available now on bakewithyen for delivery in Singapore, with selected items also stocked at Bake With Yen retail outlets. Orders above S$150 on selected items qualify for a free gift while stocks last.

About Bake With Yen

Bake With Yen is a one-stop retailer of baking and cooking ingredients, founded in 1987 when home baker Mama Yen opened her first store in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, to make quality ingredients affordable and accessible. The company has since grown to more than 72 stores across Malaysia and Singapore, supplying premium dairy, oils, chocolates, house-brand cake mixes and a wide range of cooking, baking and beverage ingredients to home cooks and professional kitchens. In 2022, Bake With Yen partnered with Wilmar, one of the world's largest food companies, operating as BWY-Wilmar to offer a broader product range, wider delivery coverage and more competitive pricing. Its vision is to spread joy with delicious moments, every day.

Website: bakewithyen

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