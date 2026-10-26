Bake With Yen Launches Plant-Based Meat
|Category
|Examples
|Retail price from
|Meat substitutes
|Vegetarian meat chunks and meat pieces (1 kg), vegetarian steak, vegetarian lamb, vegetarian cod fish
|S$2.95
|Ready-to-cook favourites
|Vegetarian fried chicken, crispy chicken, chicken satay with sauce, bakso, lekor, satay buns, shiitake dumplings
|S$2.75
|Mushroom and oat products
|Vegetarian mushroom, hedgehog mushroom, oat polony
|S$2.75
Most items are offered as a single retail pack and as a carton of 16 to 60 pieces, with carton pricing set for restaurants, caterers and hawker stalls. Products are frozen with shelf lives of 12 months or more.
Who it serves
Demand for plant-based protein in Singapore spans vegetarian households, Buddhist and Hindu dietary observances, flexitarians reducing meat intake, and F&B operators adding meat-free dishes. Bake With Yen's existing customer base already includes home bakers, home-based food businesses and food service chains, and the new range can be ordered alongside baking and cooking ingredients in a single delivery.
Availability
The plant-based meat collection is available now on bakewithyen for delivery in Singapore, with selected items also stocked at Bake With Yen retail outlets. Orders above S$150 on selected items qualify for a free gift while stocks last.
About Bake With Yen
Bake With Yen is a one-stop retailer of baking and cooking ingredients, founded in 1987 when home baker Mama Yen opened her first store in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, to make quality ingredients affordable and accessible. The company has since grown to more than 72 stores across Malaysia and Singapore, supplying premium dairy, oils, chocolates, house-brand cake mixes and a wide range of cooking, baking and beverage ingredients to home cooks and professional kitchens. In 2022, Bake With Yen partnered with Wilmar, one of the world's largest food companies, operating as BWY-Wilmar to offer a broader product range, wider delivery coverage and more competitive pricing. Its vision is to spread joy with delicious moments, every day.
Website: bakewithyen
Media contact
Bake With Yen Singapore
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