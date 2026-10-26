Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram Brings World's Leading Cardiologists To Chennai To Teach What To Do When Angioplasty Goes Wrong

MENAFN - GetNews) Organising chairman of the Asia Interventional Complications Course 3.0 hosted about 350 cardiologists, live cases from three continents and an open conversation on the doctor's role after an adverse event

CHENNAI, India - October 26, 2026 - Most medical conferences show procedures that went to plan. At the third Asia Interventional Complications Course (AICC 3.0), held at Hyatt Regency Chennai on October 17–18, 2026, Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram asked cardiologists to face the opposite: the first five minutes when a complex heart procedure goes wrong.

Dr. Kalyanasundaram, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, an American board-certified interventional cardiologist trained at the Cleveland Clinic and Chief of Cardiology at Promed Hospital, served as organising chairman and a National Course Director. About 350 cardiologists from across India and neighbouring countries took part. The course was powered by Promed Hospital, Chennai, and CHIP-CTO, in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific CTO Club, and was inaugurated by A. Rajmohan, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, and Information and Publicity. The event was covered by The Hindu and The Times of India.

AICC was first held in 2024 and returned in December 2025 as AICC 2.0. Its theme,“Where complications become mastery”, set the tone for the third edition: real cases, clear algorithms, hands-on simulation and honest discussion.

Live procedures from three continents

Cases were transmitted live from Canada, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., while panels in Chennai examined each decision as it happened. The international faculty included cardiologists from Japan, the U.S. and Australia, alongside senior Indian experts, and delegates practised bailout techniques with senior trainers in a hands-on Training Village.

Sessions covered vascular access, structural heart procedures, atherectomy complications, device entrapment, acute vessel closure, haemodynamic collapse and coronary perforation, along with TAVR, TEER, drug-coated balloons and“Shock in the Lab” (CPR, ECMO and Impella support in the cath lab). A pre-conference programme, Master CTO Live 2026, ran on October 16 at Promed Hospital, Kottivakkam.

“The difference is preparation”

“Complications in angioplasty are uncommon, but they will happen to every cardiologist. The difference is preparation,” said Dr. Kalyanasundaram.“When the best minds share their hardest cases openly, every patient in every cath lab becomes a little safer.”

Dr. Kalyanasundaram also presented“Three Changes Your Cath Lab Can Implement”. The closing session,“Monday Morning Starts Here”, asked every speaker for one change a hospital could make the following week, so that lessons leave the conference room and reach patients quickly.

Caring for the doctor too

The programme gave unusual space to the doctor's side of a complication.“The Case I Still Remember” had senior cardiologists describe cases that changed how they practise, and a keynote covered how an operator should lead the team and speak to a patient's family after an adverse event, a subject rarely taught in medical training. Young cardiologists from India and abroad presented cases and e-posters, and the best were awarded.

Why it matters for patients

Patients benefit when their cardiologist has rehearsed the rare bad day. Dr. Kalyanasundaram's own work is built on complex cases. He is the originator of the K14 Stingray CART technique, a published method for crossing chronic total blockages, and has proctored more than 200 physicians across 15 countries. Patients who have been told that their blockage cannot be treated can request a remote written second opinion from him at ctomd/get-a-second-opinion.

About Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram

Dr. Arun Kalyanasundaram, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, is Chief of Cardiology at Promed Hospital, Chennai, India Director of the Asia-Pacific CTO Club and Founding Course Director of CHIP-CTO India. A Cleveland Clinic-trained, American board-certified interventional cardiologist, he previously led the CTO PCI programme at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and founded India's first dedicated CTO PCI programme at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi. He has been faculty at TCT in the U.S. every year from 2016 to 2025 and has performed live cases at international meetings across Europe, Asia and Africa. He has performed more than 2,500 complex coronary procedures. Full profile: ctomd/about-dr-arun.

AICC 3.0 at a glance



Dates and venue: October 17–18, 2026, Hyatt Regency Chennai

Pre-conference: Master CTO Live 2026, October 16, Promed Hospital, Kottivakkam

Delegates: about 350 cardiologists

Live cases: Canada, Saudi Arabia and the U.K.

Faculty: India, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Australia and other countries Programme: Training Village, crisis-communication and operator well-being sessions, case presentations, e-posters and awards for young cardiologists

Course website: interventionalcomplicationscourse