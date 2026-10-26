Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.3% Over The Forecast Period Of 2025-2034 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Chronic Hepatitis B Companies in the market include – Gilead Sciences, GSK, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, AusperBio Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences, Lion TCR, and others.

(Albany, US), October 26, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Hepatitis B, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Chronic Hepatitis B market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report



In August 2026, AusperBio Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in a clinical study evaluating AHB-171, an antisense oligonucleotide designed to significantly reduce hepatitis B surface antigens and suppress viral replication.

In July 2026, Brii Biosciences released topline end-of-treatment data from its Phase 2b ENRICH and ENHANCE studies of BRII-179. ENRICH achieved HBsAg loss rates of up to 42.9%, while the ENHANCE triple-combination study did not show improved HBsAg loss rates over historical controls.

The Chronic Hepatitis B market in the 7MM was valued at ~USD 1,603 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The United States dominated the Chronic Hepatitis B market among the 7MM in 2024, capturing approximately 72% of the total market share.

In 2024, the total market size for Chronic Hepatitis B in EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 270 million, accounting for almost 17% of the 7MM market. Germany had the highest market size among them, at approximately USD 65 million.

In 2024, the total market size for Chronic Hepatitis B in Japan was approximately USD 160 million.

In 2024, there were approximately 4,970,000 prevalent cases of Chronic Hepatitis B across the 7MM, of which approximately 1,790,000 were diagnosed.

Approximately 254 million people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B, with 1.2 million new infections annually.

The treatment landscape remains a largely unmet medical need, with no definitive cure and only a few FDA-approved treatments available.

The leading Chronic Hepatitis B companies include Gilead Sciences, GSK, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, AusperBio Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences, Lion TCR, and others. Promising Chronic Hepatitis B therapies include Daplusiran/tomligisiran, Imdusiran (AB-729), Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836), Tobevibart (VIR-3434) + Elebsiran (VIR-2218), and others.

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Chronic Hepatitis B Overview

Hepatitis B is the most common severe liver infection in the world. It is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which attacks and injures the liver and is transmitted through blood and infected bodily fluids, including direct contact with blood, illegal drugs, and unsterilized or contaminated needles. Most hepatitis B infections clear up within 1–2 months without treatment. When the infection lasts more than 6 months, it can develop into chronic hepatitis B, leading to chronic inflammation of the liver, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and/or liver failure. The risk of chronic infection is directly related to the age at first exposure: nearly 90% of infected newborns and babies, up to 50% of infected children (1–5 years), and about 5–10% of infected adults develop chronic hepatitis B infection. Symptoms include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, darker urine, and jaundice.

Screening involves a simple, low-cost blood test to detect HBsAg and anti-HBs in serum. A patient who tests positive for HBsAg has an active HBV infection, and further testing, including serum ALT and HBV DNA levels, HBeAg, and anti-HBe, is needed to determine the phase of the disease and course of action. For chronic cases, a liver biopsy may be needed.

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B

Total Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Age Group

Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Gender

Treated Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B Chronic Hepatitis B Cases by Impact on Liver

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Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2024, the total prevalent cases of Chronic Hepatitis B were approximately 2,250,000 in the US, and the total diagnosed cases were approximately 635,000.

In the 7MM, males accounted for approximately 59% of cases and females for almost 41% of Chronic Hepatitis B cases in 2024.

In 2024, the age group-specific cases of CHB in the US were approximately 10,000, 135,000, 160,000, 170,000, 125,000, and 31,000 for

In 2024, compensated liver cases accounted for 85% of all CHB cases and decompensated liver cases for 15% in the 7MM. In 2024, the treated cases of Chronic Hepatitis B were approximately 670,000 in the 7MM.

Approved Therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B



To date, there is no cure for Chronic Hepatitis B. Antivirals and interferon injections can suppress the virus, but there is no permanent solution. Drug therapy is usually used only in patients with active liver disease.

The US FDA has approved seven drugs to treat hepatitis B. Two are injectable interferons, while the other five antivirals are tablets that must be taken every day to suppress viral growth and reduce liver swelling and damage.

Immunomodulators, such as conventional IFN-a2 and PEG-IFN-a2, aim to enhance the host immune response but are limited by significant side effects and variable efficacy. Nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs), which directly inhibit HBV DNA polymerase, remain the cornerstone of antiviral therapy. VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide): Gilead Sciences. VEMLIDY is an HBV nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, approved by the US FDA in November 2016 for adults and in November 2022 for pediatric patients 12 years and older with compensated liver disease. In March 2024, the FDA approved the sNDA for VEMLIDY 25 mg tablets as a once-daily treatment for pediatric patients 6 years of age and older weighing at least 25 kg. The EC granted marketing authorization in January 2017, and Japan's MHLW approved VEMLIDY in December 2016.

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Chronic Hepatitis B Emerging Therapies



Daplusiran/tomligisiran (GSK/Janssen/Arrowhead Pharmaceutical): Formerly JNJ-3989/GSK5637608, an investigational HBV-targeted siRNA therapeutic being evaluated in a sequential regimen with bepirovirsen for adult non-cirrhotic patients with CHB on NA therapy. It is in Phase II development (Daplusiran: SC; Tomligisiran: oral), with RNA interference as its mechanism of action. In October 2023, GSK and Arrowhead reached an agreement with Janssen to transfer exclusive worldwide rights to further develop and commercialise JNJ-3989 to GSK.

Imdusiran (AB-729): Arbutus Biopharma. An RNAi therapeutic designed to reduce all HBV viral proteins and antigens, including HBsAg, using Arbutus' GalNAc delivery technology that enables subcutaneous delivery. It is in Phase II development, and the company planned to initiate a Phase IIb trial of imdusiran combined with IFN and NA therapy in the first half of 2025. Other emerging therapies include Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836), Tobevibart (VIR-3434) + Elebsiran (VIR-2218) ± PEG-IFN-α, BRII-179, AHB-171, and LioCyx-M004.

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Outlook

The treatment landscape of chronic hepatitis B remains a largely unmet medical need, with no definitive cure and only a few FDA-approved treatments. The Chronic Hepatitis B market in the 7MM was valued at ~USD 1,603 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2025–2034. Growth is expected to be driven by the rising global prevalence of hepatitis B, advancements in antiviral therapies, growing awareness and screening programs, technological innovations in diagnostics, and increased healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. The expected launch of emerging therapies such as Imdusiran (AB-729), bepirovirsen, and Tobevibart + Elebsiran is also expected to positively impact the market. Pipeline candidates such as Daplusiran/tomligisiran and Imdusiran are expected to drive the rise in market size during the forecast period.

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Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Forecast Period- 2025-2034

Chronic Hepatitis B Companies- Gilead Sciences, GSK, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, AusperBio Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences, Lion TCR, and others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies- VEMLIDY, Daplusiran/tomligisiran, Imdusiran (AB-729), Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836), Tobevibart (VIR-3434) + Elebsiran (VIR-2218), and others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Dynamics: Chronic Hepatitis B market drivers and market barriers

Chronic Hepatitis B Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Chronic Hepatitis B Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents



Key Insights

Report Introduction

CHB Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Executive Summary of CHB

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview

Treatment and Management

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

CHB: 7 Major Market Analysis

KOL Views

SWOT Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

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