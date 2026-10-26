Acute Pain Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acute Pain are witnessing significant growth driven by the high burden of acute pain associated with surgeries, injuries, trauma, and acute medical conditions, increasing demand for effective pain management, and growing adoption of multimodal analgesia. Additionally, the development and launch of emerging therapies such as NTM-001 (Neumentum), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis), and others will further fuel the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 26, 2026 – The market dynamics for Acute Pain are witnessing significant growth driven by the high burden of acute pain associated with surgeries, injuries, trauma, and acute medical conditions, increasing demand for effective pain management, and growing adoption of multimodal analgesia. Additionally, the development and launch of emerging therapies such as NTM-001 (Neumentum), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis), and others will further fuel the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Acute Pain, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Pain Market



The Acute Pain treatment market across the leading markets is projected to grow from approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 15.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest share of Acute Pain cases among the seven major markets (7MM) in 2025, representing approximately 45% of the total cases.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the total number of incident cases of Acute Pain across the 7MM was approximately 181,208,000 in 2025.

In the United States, the total incident cases of Acute Pain reached approximately 87,410,000 in 2025, and these cases are anticipated to increase in the coming years.

In 2025, approximately 13% of the total Acute Pain incident cases across the 7MM were reported in Germany.

Leading Acute Pain companies, such as Oculis, PainReform, Cali Biosciences, Neumentum, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, and others, are developing innovative treatment options. Promising Acute Pain therapies include suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), NTM-001, CPL-01, PRF-110, OCS-01, F14 (mdc-CWM), cebranopadol (TRN-228), meloxicam (MR-107A-02), XG005, and ATX101, among others.

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Key Factors Driving the Acute Pain Market

Rising Burden of Acute Pain: Acute Pain represents a significant healthcare burden arising from injuries, surgeries, trauma, and acute medical conditions. Its high incidence and the need for immediate pain relief drive demand for effective and fast-acting treatment options across emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and primary care settings.

Growing Demand for Effective and Safer Pain Management: The need to balance effective pain relief with safety concerns is encouraging the development of non-opioid analgesics, targeted therapies, and improved drug delivery systems. Increasing awareness of opioid-related risks is also supporting interest in alternatives that can reduce reliance on opioids while providing effective pain control.

Increasing Adoption of Multimodal Pain Management: Multimodal analgesia combines different pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches to improve pain relief and potentially reduce adverse effects associated with individual treatments. Approaches involving NSAIDs, acetaminophen, local anesthetics, nerve blocks, physical therapy, and other supportive interventions are contributing to the evolving Acute Pain treatment landscape.

Acute Pain Competitive Landscape

Several Acute Pain drugs in development include NTM-001 (Neumentum), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis), F14 (mdc-CWM) (Arthritis Innovation/Medincell), cebranopadol (TRN-228) (Tris Pharma), XG005 (Xgene Pharmaceutical), and ATX101 (Allay Therapeutics).

These candidates explore different approaches to pain management, including sustained-release local anesthetics, injectable and infusion-based formulations, and other innovative analgesic strategies. Their development aims to improve the duration and effectiveness of pain relief, address limitations of existing treatments, and expand options for patients experiencing acute and postoperative pain.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Pain market share @ Acute Pain Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Acute Pain Market



January 2025: The US FDA approved JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. May 2021: The US FDA approved ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam), developed by Heron Therapeutics, for producing postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours in specified surgical procedures.

What is Acute Pain?

Acute Pain is a short-term pain experience that typically develops suddenly in response to tissue injury, surgery, trauma, or an acute medical condition. It serves as a warning signal and generally improves as the underlying cause heals, although its duration can vary depending on the condition. In some cases, acute pain may persist and progress to chronic pain. Treatment is individualized according to the cause and severity of pain, the patient's clinical condition, and the balance between effective relief and potential adverse effects.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acute Pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acute Pain patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Acute Pain market report covers the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain

Type-specific Incident Cases of Acute Pain

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Pain Total Treated Cases of Acute Pain

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging Acute Pain therapies.

Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drug assessments, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Oculis, PainReform, Cali Biosciences, Neumentum, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam), COMBOGESIC/MAXIGESIC (acetaminophen and ibuprofen), PRF-110, CPL-01, NTM-001, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, pricing, reimbursement, and treatment accessibility.

To know more about Acute Pain companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Pain Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Acute Pain Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Acute Pain

Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance

Acute Pain Background and Overview

Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Pain

Acute Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Acute Pain Unmet Needs

Acute Pain Marketed Therapies

Acute Pain Emerging Therapies

Acute Pain Drug Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Acute Pain Market Outlook

Country-Wise Acute Pain Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Acute Pain Market Drivers

Acute Pain Market Barriers

Acute Pain Appendix

Acute Pain Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.