Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the rising burden of chronic liver diseases, high short-term mortality, significant unmet medical needs, and increasing demand for effective targeted therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as YAQ005 (Yaqrit Discovery), SRT-015 (Seal Rock Therapeutics/GENFIT), G1090N (GENFIT), and others is expected to shape the future treatment landscape.

Albany, (New York) – October 26, 2026 – The market dynamics for Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the rising burden of chronic liver diseases, high short-term mortality, significant unmet medical needs, and increasing demand for effective targeted therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as YAQ005 (Yaqrit Discovery), SRT-015 (Seal Rock Therapeutics/GENFIT), G1090N (GENFIT), and others is expected to shape the future treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ACLF, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market



The Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to evolve significantly during the forecast period 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the ACLF market among the major markets during the study period.

DelveInsight's analysis highlights the substantial disease burden associated with chronic liver diseases, cirrhosis, alcohol-related liver disease, viral hepatitis, sepsis, kidney dysfunction, and metabolic disorders.

The ACLF treatment landscape remains characterized by a significant unmet need, as there are currently no approved targeted therapies specifically for ACLF.

Leading companies involved in the ACLF pipeline include Yaqrit Discovery, Seal Rock Therapeutics, and GENFIT. Promising emerging therapies include YAQ005, SRT-015, and G1090N, alongside other investigational approaches and devices under development.

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Key Factors Driving the Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market

Rising Burden of Chronic Liver Diseases: ACLF is a rapidly progressing complication of chronic liver disease or cirrhosis, often associated with acute hepatic decompensation and multiple organ failure. Underlying conditions such as alcohol-related liver disease, viral hepatitis, and metabolic liver disorders contribute to the disease burden and increase the need for early diagnosis, intensive care, and effective management.

Significant Unmet Need for Targeted Therapies: The absence of approved targeted treatments for ACLF presents a major challenge in clinical management. Current treatment primarily focuses on supportive care, managing organ dysfunction, controlling infections and inflammation, and evaluating eligible patients for liver transplantation. These limitations are encouraging research into therapies that address the underlying mechanisms of disease progression.

Growing Focus on Inflammation and the Gut–Liver Axis: Emerging research is exploring the role of systemic inflammation, immune dysregulation, and gut-derived toxins in ACLF progression. Investigational approaches targeting these mechanisms may provide new opportunities to reduce organ dysfunction, improve clinical outcomes, and address limitations in existing treatment approaches.

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Competitive Landscape

Several emerging ACLF therapies include YAQ005 (Yaqrit Discovery), SRT-015 (Seal Rock Therapeutics/GENFIT), and G1090N (GENFIT).

YAQ005 is an investigational, orally administered, non-absorbable carbon-based adsorbent designed to reduce gut-derived toxins and systemic inflammation. SRT-015 is an investigational ASK1 inhibitor being evaluated for its potential to address inflammatory and cellular injury pathways associated with ACLF.

GENFIT is also developing G1090N as part of its investigational ACLF pipeline candidates reflect growing interest in therapeutic strategies targeting systemic inflammation, immune dysregulation, and the gut–liver axis. Their clinical development may help address important unmet needs in ACLF management, where supportive care remains central to treatment.

Discover more about emerging therapies and the competitive landscape @ Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market



December 2025: The APACHE trial, evaluating short-term survival in patients with ACLF treated with plasma exchange and human serum albumin 5%, was terminated for corporate business reasons unrelated to safety. September 2025: GENFIT discontinued the development of VS-01 for ACLF following a serious adverse event in a Phase II clinical trial.

What is Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure?

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the sudden deterioration of liver function in patients with pre-existing chronic liver disease or cirrhosis. It is associated with acute hepatic decompensation, systemic inflammation, and multiple organ failure, resulting in high short-term mortality. Common manifestations include jaundice, ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, gastrointestinal bleeding, and infections. Treatment focuses on managing organ dysfunction, controlling infections and complications, providing intensive supportive care, and evaluating eligible patients for liver transplantation.

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ACLF patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Grade-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Total Treated Cases of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Scope of the Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment practices, supportive care, and emerging therapies for ACLF.

Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market trends, market drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities.

Key Companies: Yaqrit Discovery, Seal Rock Therapeutics, GENFIT, and others.

Key Therapies: YAQ005, SRT-015, G1090N, and other emerging candidates.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and conjoint analysis. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, treatment accessibility, pricing, reimbursement, and unmet medical needs.

To know more about companies working in the Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure treatment market, visit @ Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Overview

Disease Background and Overview of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Patient Journey

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Unmet Needs

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Emerging Therapies

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Outlook

Country-Wise Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Drug Uptake and Market Share

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Drivers

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Barriers

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.