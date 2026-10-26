Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease are expected to evolve, driven by increasing awareness of inherited peripheral neuropathies, advancements in genetic diagnosis, and the growing need for disease-modifying treatments. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as ignaseclant (NMDP-08), EDK060, ABS-0871, AGT-100216, and VCA-894A is expected to influence the future treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – October 26, 2026 – The market dynamics for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease are expected to evolve, driven by increasing awareness of inherited peripheral neuropathies, advancements in genetic diagnosis, and the growing need for disease-modifying treatments. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as ignaseclant (NMDP-08), EDK060, ABS-0871, AGT-100216, and VCA-894A is expected to influence the future treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market



The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease market across the seven major markets (7MM) is anticipated to grow significantly during the study period 2022–2036.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease is one of the most common inherited peripheral neuropathies, with an estimated prevalence of approximately 1 in 2,500 individuals in the United States and Europe.

Globally, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease is estimated to affect more than 2.6–3 million people.

CMT1A, commonly associated with duplication of the PMP22 gene, accounts for approximately 60–70% of CMT disease cases, according to the linked report.

Leading companies developing therapies for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease include NMD Pharma, Novartis, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Augustine Therapeutics, ENCell, and others. Promising therapies in development include ignaseclant (NMDP-08), EDK060, ABS-0871, AGT-100216, VCA-894A, and govorestat.

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Key Factors Driving the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market

Increasing Adoption of Genetic Testing and Precision Diagnostics: Advances in molecular genetic testing and next-generation sequencing are improving the identification of disease-causing mutations and the classification of CMT subtypes. More accurate diagnosis can support patient management and facilitate the selection of appropriate participants for clinical trials of targeted therapies.

High Unmet Medical Need for Disease-Modifying Treatments: Current management primarily focuses on supportive and symptomatic care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, orthotics, orthopedic interventions, and pain management. The absence of approved disease-modifying therapies continues to create significant unmet medical needs and encourages research into treatments that may slow disease progression.

Advancements in Targeted Therapeutic Development: Growing understanding of the genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying CMT is driving the development of gene-targeted treatments, antisense oligonucleotides, HDAC6 inhibitors, and neuromuscular modulators. These approaches aim to address underlying disease mechanisms and improve muscle function, mobility, and long-term outcomes.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Competitive Landscape

Several companies are developing therapies for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, including NMD Pharma, Novartis, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Augustine Therapeutics, and ENCell.

Key emerging therapies include ignaseclant (NMDP-08), an investigational ClC-1 inhibitor being developed by NMD Pharma; EDK060, being developed by Novartis; ABS-0871, an investigational TRPV4 inhibitor developed by Actio Biosciences; AGT-100216, an investigational HDAC6 inhibitor developed by Augustine Therapeutics; and VCA-894A, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy being developed by Vanda Pharmaceuticals for CMT2S.

Other candidates include govorestat (AT-007), an aldose reductase inhibitor being investigated for CMT-SORD. These therapies represent different approaches to addressing the genetic and biological mechanisms associated with CMT disease.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease market @ Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market



In June 2026, Vanda Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to VCA-894A, its investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy being developed for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal type 2S (CMT2S).

In March 2026, NMD Pharma announced presentations highlighting safety and efficacy data from its Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study evaluating ignaseclant in patients with CMT types 1 or 2.

In February 2026, NMD Pharma announced topline results from its Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study evaluating ignaseclant in patients with CMT types 1 or 2. In March 2025, Actio Biosciences announced that the first participant had been dosed in the Phase I clinical trial of ABS-0871, a novel TRPV4 inhibitor, for CMT disease type 2C.

What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease is a group of inherited neurological disorders affecting the peripheral nerves responsible for motor function and sensory information. The condition can cause progressive muscle weakness, muscle atrophy, reduced sensation, difficulty walking, and foot deformities. It is genetically heterogeneous, with mutations involving genes such as PMP22, MPZ, GJB1, and MFN2 associated with different subtypes. Diagnosis typically involves clinical assessment, neurological examination, nerve conduction studies, electromyography, and genetic testing. Although current management focuses primarily on symptom relief and maintaining mobility, emerging therapies aim to address underlying genetic abnormalities and slow disease progression.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The market report evaluates epidemiological trends over the study period 2022–2036 across the seven major markets (7MM), segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Type-specific Cases of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Gender-specific Cases of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Total Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Scope of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment approaches and emerging Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease therapies.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market size, therapy-wise market share, treatment uptake, and market outlook.

Key Companies: NMD Pharma, Novartis, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Augustine Therapeutics, ENCell, and others.

Key Therapies: Ignaseclant (NMDP-08), EDK060, ABS-0871, AGT-100216, VCA-894A, govorestat (AT-007), and other emerging therapies.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of clinical development, mechanisms of action, emerging therapies, and competitive positioning. Unmet Needs and Market Assessment: Evaluation of patient burden, treatment challenges, market drivers, market barriers, reimbursement, and future growth opportunities.

To know more about Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Key Events and SWOT Analysis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Overview at a Glance

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Background and Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Unmet Needs

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Emerging Therapies

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Outlook

Country-Wise Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Drivers

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Barriers

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Appendix

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.