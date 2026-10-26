Cholangiocarcinoma Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To Advances In Targeted Therapies And Immunotherapy Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) market is expected to evolve through 2036, driven by the increasing incidence of bile duct cancer, advances in molecular profiling, and the development of targeted treatments and immunotherapy-based regimens. The emergence of therapies such as zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE), ivosidenib (TIBSOVO), tinengotinib (TT-00420), silmitasertib (CX-4945), and TYRA-200 is expected to influence the competitive landscape and future treatment options.

(Albany, New York) – October 26, 2026 – The cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) market is expected to evolve through 2036, driven by the increasing incidence of bile duct cancer, advances in molecular profiling, and the development of targeted treatments and immunotherapy-based regimens. The emergence of therapies such as zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE), ivosidenib (TIBSOVO), tinengotinib (TT-00420), silmitasertib (CX-4945), and TYRA-200 is expected to influence the competitive landscape and future treatment options.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of cholangiocarcinoma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment practices, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Market



The cholangiocarcinoma market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to evolve during the study period 2022–2036, supported by developments in precision oncology, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy.

Approximately 10,000 people in the United States develop cholangiocarcinoma each year, according to the report.

Cholangiocarcinoma is an aggressive cancer arising in the bile ducts. It is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, when curative treatment options are limited.

The report identifies Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Servier, Merck, TransThera Sciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Tyra Biosciences, and Lisata Therapeutics, among others, as companies involved in the CCA treatment landscape.

Key therapies covered include zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE), ivosidenib (TIBSOVO), tinengotinib (TT-00420), silmitasertib (CX-4945), and TYRA-200. Market growth is expected to be influenced by the adoption of biomarker-driven treatments, the expansion of immunotherapy-based regimens, and the development of investigational therapies targeting specific cancer pathways.

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Key Factors Driving the Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Increasing Disease Burden and Diagnostic Awareness: Cholangiocarcinoma remains a serious cancer with substantial unmet medical needs. Improved awareness and advances in diagnostic methods, including imaging, biopsy, and molecular testing, are helping clinicians characterize the disease and identify patients who may benefit from targeted treatment. The report highlights the importance of understanding incidence patterns and patient populations across the 7MM.

Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine: Molecular profiling is increasingly important in identifying actionable alterations, including FGFR2 fusions and IDH1 mutations. These biomarkers can guide the use of targeted therapies such as pemigatinib and ivosidenib in eligible patients. Continued advances in genomic testing and personalized treatment selection are expected to shape the CCA treatment landscape.

Expansion of Immunotherapy and Combination Regimens: Immune checkpoint inhibitors have become part of the evolving treatment approach for advanced biliary tract cancers. Research into combinations of immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted agents is intended to improve treatment outcomes and expand options for patients with different disease characteristics.

Development of Novel Targeted Therapies: Investigational treatments such as tinengotinib, silmitasertib, and TYRA-200 are exploring different biological pathways involved in cancer growth and progression. Their clinical development may introduce additional treatment options and influence competition, therapy uptake, and market access during the forecast period.

Cholangiocarcinoma Competitive Landscape

Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are active in the cholangiocarcinoma treatment landscape, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Servier, Merck, TransThera Sciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Tyra Biosciences, and Lisata Therapeutics, alongside other developers.

Key therapies featured in the report include:



Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA): A HER2-targeted bispecific antibody used in the treatment landscape for eligible patients with HER2-positive biliary tract cancer.

Pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE): A targeted therapy for previously treated cholangiocarcinoma with susceptible FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.

Ivosidenib (TIBSOVO): An IDH1 inhibitor used for eligible patients with previously treated, IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

Tinengotinib (TT-00420): An investigational multikinase inhibitor being evaluated for its potential in CCA.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945): An investigational CK2 inhibitor under clinical development. TYRA-200: An investigational, next-generation FGFR2-selective inhibitor being developed for cancers associated with FGFR2 alterations.

These therapies represent different approaches to treating cholangiocarcinoma, from biomarker-directed medicines to investigational agents designed to address oncogenic signaling and treatment resistance.

Discover more about therapies shaping the cholangiocarcinoma market through the Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen.

Recent Developments in the Cholangiocarcinoma Market

The report highlights an evolving clinical landscape involving approved targeted treatments and investigational therapies. Key areas of development include:



Targeted treatment for FGFR2 alterations: Pemigatinib has helped establish a biomarker-directed treatment option for eligible patients with previously treated FGFR2 fusion- or rearrangement-positive cholangiocarcinoma.

Targeted treatment for IDH1 mutations: Ivosidenib provides a treatment option for eligible patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

HER2-directed treatment: Zanidatamab has added a HER2-targeted approach for eligible patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Investigational pipeline development: Tinengotinib, silmitasertib, and TYRA-200 are among the candidates being studied to explore additional treatment strategies and address unmet medical needs.

What is Cholangiocarcinoma?

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), also known as bile duct cancer, is a rare and aggressive malignancy that develops from the cells lining the bile ducts. It is generally classified according to the location of the tumor: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma arises within the liver, while extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma develops outside the liver and includes perihilar and distal forms.

Symptoms can include jaundice, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and changes in appetite, although early disease may produce few specific symptoms. Diagnosis may involve imaging, such as MRI or magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), tissue sampling, and molecular profiling. Treatment depends on tumor location, stage, resectability, and biomarker status. Surgery may offer the possibility of cure for selected patients, while systemic treatment-including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies-is important for many patients with advanced disease.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into historical and forecasted patient populations across the seven major markets. The report assesses epidemiological trends over the study period 2022–2036, including:



Total incident cases of cholangiocarcinoma

Tumor location-specific incident cases

Stage-specific incident cases

Age-specific incident cases

Mutation-specific incident cases Total treated cases of cholangiocarcinoma

The report also evaluates geographic differences in patient burden across the United States, EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Scope of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Analysis of current treatment practices, treatment algorithms, marketed therapies, and emerging CCA treatments.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market size, therapy-level market share, treatment uptake, and market outlook across the 7MM.

Key Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Servier, Merck, TransThera Sciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Tyra Biosciences, Lisata Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE), ivosidenib (TIBSOVO), tinengotinib (TT-00420), silmitasertib (CX-4945), TYRA-200, and other therapies covered in the report.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of clinical development, mechanisms of action, trial findings, competitive positioning, and potential market impact.

Epidemiology Forecast: Evaluation of total incident cases and patient subgroups by tumor location, stage, age, and mutation status.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Review of pricing considerations, reimbursement, treatment access, and factors that may influence uptake. Unmet Needs and Market Assessment: Analysis of diagnostic challenges, limited curative options, treatment resistance, market drivers, and barriers to future growth.

To learn more about companies and therapies being evaluated for cholangiocarcinoma, visit the Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen.

Table of Contents

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Cholangiocarcinoma

Key Events and SWOT Analysis of Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

Cholangiocarcinoma Background and Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs

Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook

Country-Wise Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers

Cholangiocarcinoma Appendix

Cholangiocarcinoma Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.