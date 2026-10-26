Follicular Lymphoma Market Projected To Reach USD 3,081 Million By 2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) Albany, US – October 26, 2026 - DelveInsight's“Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report offers an in-depth understanding of Follicular Lymphoma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Follicular Lymphoma Market report covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of individual therapies, and the current and forecasted 7MM Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2022 to 2036. It also examines treatment practices and unmet medical needs to identify the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

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Key Facts from the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report



The Follicular Lymphoma market size in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 1,702 million in 2025 to USD 3,081 million in 2036, at a projected CAGR of 6.8%.

In July 2026, AbbVie announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) combined with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2). It is the first bispecific-based, chemotherapy-free regimen approved in Europe for adults with R/R follicular lymphoma in the second-line setting. The approval is backed by the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, in which the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79% compared with R2 alone, and nearly three out of four patients achieved a complete response.

In 2024, approximately 35,000 cases of follicular lymphoma were diagnosed across the 7MM. Females accounted for the most cases, at approximately 18,000.

In 2024, the United States held the largest market share in the 7MM (more than 65%), generating approximately USD 1,000 million, followed by France and Germany.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest market size in 2024 (approximately USD 100 million), while Spain had the lowest (approximately USD 60 million).

Approved therapies include GAZYVA, TAZVERIK, EPKINLY/TEPKINLY, LUNSUMIO, YESCARTA, BREYANZI, KYMRIAH, BRUKINSA, ORDSPONO and RITUXAN HYCELA.

In February 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that it had resubmitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for odronextamab in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma to the FDA, with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2025. Promising therapies in development include MONJUVI (tafasitamab), AZD0486, Golcadomide, Abexinostat, NKTR-255, CTX112 and IMPT-314, which are set to launch in the 7MM during the forecast period (2026–2036).

To know more about the Follicular Lymphoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, click here:

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma is an indolent, slow-growing B-cell lymphoproliferative disorder arising from transformed follicular center B cells, and one of the most prevalent forms of indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is characterized by diffuse lymphadenopathy, bone marrow involvement and splenomegaly. Extranodal involvement is less common. Cytopenias are relatively common, but constitutional symptoms such as fever, night sweats and weight loss are uncommon unless the disease transforms to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Because the disease is typically incurable in most patients, it is categorized as a chronic condition.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Diagnosis

Diagnosis is based on histology from a biopsy of a lymph node or other affected tissue, with an incisional biopsy preferred over needle biopsies to allow grading and assessment of transformation. Immunohistochemical staining is positive in virtually all cases for CD19, CD20, CD10 and monoclonal immunoglobulin, along with cytoplasmic bcl-2 expression. The overwhelming majority of cases carry the characteristic t(14;18) translocation involving the IgH/bcl-2 genes. CT scans of the chest, abdomen and pelvis can identify adenopathy, and PET scanning may help in localized disease or when transformation is suspected.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Treatment Landscape

Treatment varies by disease stage. Observation is appropriate for asymptomatic patients with low-bulk disease and no cytopenias, as early treatment offers no overall survival advantage. Patients needing therapy are mostly treated with chemoimmunotherapy, and randomized studies have shown added benefit from rituximab maintenance. Lenalidomide was non-inferior to chemoimmunotherapy in a randomized front-line study and, combined with rituximab, was superior to rituximab alone in relapsed disease. Kinase inhibitors, stem cell transplantation and CAR-T therapies are also considered for recurrent disease, while early-stage localized disease may be treated with radiation therapy or excision.

Discover the current and emerging Follicular Lymphoma treatment landscape

Follicular Lymphoma Market Epidemiology Highlights



The United States had the most cases among the 7MM in 2024, with nearly 17,000 cases, expected to increase by 2034.

The 60–80 age group had the highest incidence in 2024 (approximately 9,000 cases), followed by the 40–59 group (approximately 4,000).

Stage IV cases made up around 35% of total cases in 2024. Incidence in the EU4 and the UK was approximately 14,000 in 2024, with Germany reporting the most cases.

The epidemiology chapter segments data from 2022 to 2036 by total diagnosed incidence, gender, age, stage, grade, and treated cases by line of therapy.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology trends

Follicular Lymphoma Marketed Drugs

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab) – Roche: A bispecific antibody for adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma after two or more prior treatments. It binds to both T cells and B cells, activating the immune system to destroy cancerous B cells. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) is its most significant risk. Chugai received approval in Japan in December 2024, following FDA accelerated approval in December 2022 and European Commission conditional marketing authorization in June 2022.

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) – BeiGene: A BTK inhibitor approved, in combination with obinutuzumab, for adults with R/R follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor specifically indicated for follicular lymphoma. The FDA granted accelerated approval in March 2024, after granting orphan-drug designation in August 2022.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Emerging Therapies

MONJUVI (tafasitamab) – Incyte Corporation: A humanized Fc-modified CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody. In December 2024, Incyte presented late-breaking data at the ASH Annual Meeting from the pivotal Phase III inMIND trial. Tafasitamab combined with lenalidomide and rituximab significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in R/R follicular lymphoma, meeting the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.

AZD0486 – AstraZeneca: A fully human CD19xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager designed to reduce cytokine release while retaining potent T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity. It is in Phase III for previously untreated follicular lymphoma. At ASH 2024, Phase I results in R/R follicular lymphoma showed a 96% overall response rate and 85% complete response rate at doses of 2.4 mg and above.

Learn more about the companies and therapies set to grab major Follicular Lymphoma market share

Follicular Lymphoma Market Recent Development

In July 2026, AbbVie announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) combined with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2). It is the first bispecific-based, chemotherapy-free regimen approved in Europe for adults with R/R follicular lymphoma in the second-line setting. The approval is backed by the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, in which the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79% compared with R2 alone, and nearly three out of four patients achieved a complete response.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Pipeline and Key Companies

The pipeline features bispecific antibodies, next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and off-the-shelf CAR constructs designed to deliver deeper, more durable remissions with better tolerability. Leading companies include Roche, Gilead/Kite, Novartis, AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Regeneron, Incyte Corporation and MEI Pharma. In January 2025, CRISPR Therapeutics announced plans to engage regulators on CTX112 for B-cell malignancies.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics

Adoption of newer therapies will depend on demonstrating superior survival and quality-of-life benefits versus standard immunochemotherapy, balanced against cost, toxicity and payer restrictions. Growth is also supported by aging populations, better diagnostics and longer survival, which expand the treated patient pool.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

In January 2024, the PAN Foundation opened a new follicular lymphoma fund providing up to USD 4,600 per year to help eligible patients with out-of-pocket deductible, copay and coinsurance costs. The report also covers country-wise accessibility and reimbursement, cost-effectiveness of approved therapies, and affordability programs.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report



Study period: 2022–2036; forecast period: 2026–2036

Geographies: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK and Japan

Market segmentation: by region and therapy Qualitative analysis: KOL views (more than 15 KOLs consulted across the 7MM), SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, reimbursement and unmet needs

Key Questions Answered in the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report



Will there be changes in the current treatment approach?

Will management recommendations for Follicular Lymphoma improve?

Will R&D advances pave the way for future tests and therapies?

Will the diagnostic testing space see a significant impact and a positive shift in the treatment landscape? What uptake will new therapies see in the coming years?

About DelveInsight

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