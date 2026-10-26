Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps Market Set For Significant Growth By 2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) Albany, US – October 26, 2026 – DelveInsight's“Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report offers an in-depth understanding of CRSwNP, including historical and forecasted epidemiology and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan.

The report covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of individual therapies, and the current and forecasted 7MM CRSwNP market size from 2022 to 2036. It also examines market drivers and barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement and market access, and unmet needs to identify the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

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Key Facts from the CRSwNP Market Report



The CRSwNP market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period (2022–2036).

The 7MM CRSwNP therapeutics market was approximately USD 2,249 million in 2023, and is expected to grow through the forecast period (2026–2036), driven by biologic therapies.

The United States accounted for the largest share, approximately 74% of the 7MM market (about USD 1,674 million) in 2023, and is expected to grow further by 2036.

Among European countries, Germany had the highest market size in 2023 (nearly USD 161 million) and Spain the lowest (nearly USD 44 million). Japan was about USD 88 million, or 4% of the 7MM market.

The 7MM had approximately 4.4 million diagnosed prevalent CRSwNP cases in 2023, rising to about 4.5 million in 2025.

Current treatment includes corticosteroids (first and second line), DUPIXENT, NUCALA, XOLAIR and others.

The market is expected to change with emerging therapies such as Depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), Verekitug (UPB-101) (Upstream Bio), Lunsekimig (Sanofi) and LY3650150 (Eli Lilly).

February 2026: GSK announced that the European Commission authorized EXDENSUR (depemokimab) as an add-on to intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP who remain insufficiently controlled despite systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery.

January 2026: GSK reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved EXDENSUR for CRSwNP in patients inadequately controlled with standard therapy.

December 2025: The US FDA approved depemokimab for severe asthma but did not approve the CRSwNP indication. GSK has expressed continued confidence in its potential and is in discussions with the FDA.

October 2025: TEZSPIRE was approved in the US as add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 12 and older with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, making it the first and only biologic targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) approved for CRSwNP. September 2025: Upstream Bio reported positive top-line Phase II VIBRANT results for verekitug. In the 24-week study, 100 mg every 12 weeks met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant placebo-adjusted reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score of –1.

To know more about the CRSwNP market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, click here:

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Overview

Nasal polyps are small, benign, drop-like growths in the lining of the nose that may block the nasal passage. They are a subgroup of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a condition in which the nasal cavity and sinuses stay inflamed for an extended period. Only a portion of CRS patients develop nasal polyps.

CRSwNP can be debilitating in adults. People with a history of chronic sinus infections, allergic rhinitis, asthma, cystic fibrosis, NSAID sensitivity or Churg–Strauss syndrome are more prone to nasal polyps. Symptoms include chronic nasal congestion, runny nose, postnasal drip, reduced sense of smell and taste, difficulty breathing, facial pressure, snoring and sleep apnea.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Diagnosis

An ENT specialist or other physician first examines the nasal passages with a lighted instrument. Nasal endoscopy and radiological imaging are preferred to confirm the location, size and severity of polyps, and allergy and blood tests can identify other disease-related factors.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Treatment Landscape

Corticosteroids are the first-line therapy. Nasal corticosteroids come first, followed by oral and then injectable corticosteroids if the patient does not progress, with surgery as the next option. Biologics can treat severe polyps and post-surgery recurrence, and can be used in patients who cannot undergo surgery.

Approved options include NUCALA (mepolizumab), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), XOLAIR (omalizumab), XHANCE (fluticasone propionate), SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant and PROPEL (mometasone furoate). The market anticipates new products with novel mechanisms and faster onset of action.

Discover the current and emerging CRSwNP treatment landscape

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Epidemiology Highlights



The 7MM had approximately 71 million prevalent CRS cases in 2025, expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

Diagnosed prevalent CRS cases in the 7MM were nearly 18 million in 2025.

The 7MM had 4.5 million diagnosed prevalent CRSwNP cases in 2025. In the United States, 25% of diagnosed CRS cases develop into CRSwNP. The US had the highest diagnosed prevalent CRSwNP cases in the 7MM, at around 2 million in 2025, with a male predominance (55% of diagnosed cases).

The epidemiology chapter covers prevalent and diagnosed CRS cases, diagnosed CRSwNP cases and gender-specific diagnosed CRSwNP cases in the 7MM from 2022 to 2036.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving CRSwNP epidemiology trends

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Recent Developments



February 2026: GSK announced that the European Commission authorized EXDENSUR (depemokimab) as an add-on to intranasal corticosteroids for adults with severe CRSwNP who remain insufficiently controlled despite systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery.

January 2026: GSK reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved EXDENSUR for CRSwNP in patients inadequately controlled with standard therapy.

December 2025: The US FDA approved depemokimab for severe asthma but did not approve the CRSwNP indication. GSK has expressed continued confidence in its potential and is in discussions with the FDA.

October 2025: TEZSPIRE was approved in the US as add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 12 and older with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, making it the first and only biologic targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) approved for CRSwNP. September 2025: Upstream Bio reported positive top-line Phase II VIBRANT results for verekitug. In the 24-week study, 100 mg every 12 weeks met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant placebo-adjusted reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score of –1.8.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Marketed Drug:

NUCALA (mepolizumab) – GlaxoSmithKline

NUCALA is the first IL-5 therapy approved in the US as an add-on treatment for adults with CRSwNP and inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids. The recommended dose is 100 mg every 4 weeks by subcutaneous injection. It blocks IL-5 from binding to its receptor on eosinophils, reducing their production and survival. The US FDA approved NUCALA in July 2021 based on the pivotal SYNAPSE study.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Emerging Drugs

Verekitug (UPB-101) – Upstream Bio: A fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds the TSLP receptor and inhibits proinflammatory TSLP signaling. In preclinical studies it showed high receptor occupancy, inhibited cytokine production from CD4+ T cells and ILC2 cells, and suppressed skin allergic reactions in a non-human primate model.

Depemokimab (GSK3511294) – GSK: A humanized anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody with high binding affinity and sustained suppression of IL-5–mediated activity, enabling prolonged control of eosinophilic inflammation.

Learn more about the companies and therapies set to grab major CRSwNP market share

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Outlook

The market is expected to evolve with quick regulatory approvals of new therapies from agencies such as the European Commission and the US FDA. It is seeing a boom in biologics for uncontrolled severe nasal polyps and post-surgery recurrence. Among the 7MM, corticosteroids captured the major share of the market.

Growth is supported by rising disease burden (driven by increasing prevalence, improved diagnosis and evolving treatment approaches), the added effectiveness of NUCALA and XOLAIR approvals, and the launch of emerging therapies. The report also analyzes drug uptake, pipeline activity across Phase I to III, clinical trial activity, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market KOL Views

DelveInsight's analysts connected with 50+ KOLs and conducted interviews with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM, including experts from the University of California San Diego, the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, the University of Siena, the University of Southampton, the University of Fukui and Nippon Medical School. Their views help validate current and emerging treatment patterns, therapy switching acceptability and unmet needs.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Access and Reimbursement

The high cost of therapies is a major factor restraining market growth, increasing economic burden and leading some patients to avoid proper treatment. The report provides country-wise accessibility and reimbursement insights, cost-effectiveness of approved therapies, and programs that make out-of-pocket costs more affordable.

Scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report



Study period: 2022–2036; forecast period: 2026–2036

Geographies: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK and Japan

Epidemiology: prevalent and diagnosed CRS and CRSwNP cases, including gender-specific cases Analysis: current and emerging therapies, drug uptake, pipeline, SWOT, conjoint analysis, KOL views, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, and market access

Reasons to Buy Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Report



Understand the latest trends and treatment dynamics to develop business strategies.

Identify strong upcoming players and the growth potential of each geography.

Evaluate current and emerging therapies through conjoint analysis. Gain insights into access and reimbursement policies, KOL perspectives and unmet needs.

About DelveInsight

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