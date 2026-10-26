Statement By The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Royal Jordanian Air Force executes 'Operation Jordanian Deterrence - Hmoud' targeting hideouts of terrorist organizations in southern Syria

- Operation conducted in coordination with Syrian government

- Operation conducted in retaliation for Karak church attack martyrs

- Terrorists behind Karak attack connected to targeted organisations in southern Syria

- RJAF fighter jets destroy a number of terrorist locations in south Syria

- Several terrorists killed, wounded, equipment destroyed in operation

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) executed "Operation Jordanian Deterrence - Hmoud", targeting hideouts of terrorist organizations in southern Syria, in coordination with the Syrian government.

The operation was conducted in retaliation for the martyrs of last Friday's Hmoud church attack in Karak. The terrorists behind the Hmoud attack have ties to the targeted terrorist organizations.

RJAF fighter jets destroyed a number of terrorist locations, killing and wounding several terrorists and destroying their equipment.

The Jordan Armed Forces stressed that the Arab Army will stand firm against those who seek to undermine Jordanians' security, reiterating that it will continue working to counter terrorism at its roots, while safeguarding Jordan and ensuring the safety of its people.

May the souls of the Karak martyrs rest in peace, and may Jordan continue to be resilient and secure.

//Petra// AF