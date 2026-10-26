Qatar Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming Into Al-Aqsa Compound

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Qatar condemned on Monday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem by Israel's far-right extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by groups of settlers under police protection, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and a provocation to millions of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement reported by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque is the sole place of worship for Muslims. It stressed that all unilateral measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law.

The ministry warned that continued violations risk fueling violence and instability in the region, calling on the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to stop its abuses against the Palestinian people and their holy sites.

Qatar also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// AF