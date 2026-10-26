UN Calls Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Crimes Against Humanity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is posted on the Commission's website.

“The Russian authorities have committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian objects, as well as crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts, by carrying out continuous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure,” stated the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine in its new report to the UN General Assembly.

The Commission investigated the impact of large-scale attacks by Russian armed forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the civilian population, particularly during the difficult winter of 2025–2026, as well as the cumulative effects of these attacks since the fall of 2022. The report notes that systematic waves of Russian attacks, during which hundreds of drones and missiles were deployed simultaneously, became increasingly frequent and intense and covered an ever-wider area, causing significant damage to Ukraine's energy sector.

Last winter, when temperatures dropped to -21 °C, millions of people in Ukraine faced prolonged disruptions in the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas and were forced to live in unbearable conditions.

“As winter approaches, the attacks have intensified again, raising serious concerns given the threats to the lives and health of the civilian population,” said Commission Chair Erik Møse.

The report emphasizes that prolonged exposure to the cold, lack of access to basic utilities, and the constant need to find ways to survive have significantly affected the physical and mental health of Ukraine's civilian population.

Due to the risk of getting stuck in an elevator in the event of a sudden power outage, they were unable to go down to the shelter during an air raid alert and were forced to remain in unheated homes without electricity or water, without access to life-support equipment or basic services.

Due to the prolonged closure of schools during the acute energy crisis, children were unable to receive a full education. The lack of heating in their homes led to children falling ill and created additional hardships for their families.

The Commission concluded that the Russian authorities committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian objects. The evidence gathered indicates that the attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure were carried out in a targeted manner, in accordance with a state policy aimed at depriving the civilian population of electricity and other vital services dependent on energy supply and causing them suffering. The Commission concluded that the Russian authorities committed crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts. The Commission relied on the testimony of 255 individuals who survived the winter under the conditions described above in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as on information provided by Ukrainian authorities, doctors, and nongovernmental organizations.

According to the Commission's assessment, the Russian commanders who issued orders to carry out the attacks were aware that the heating facilities they targeted in large population centers were vital to the civilian population, especially in winter. Russian authorities officially stated their intention to continue the attacks and referred to plans for their implementation.

The Commission also examined attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It is noted that the Commission was unable to investigate the consequences of these attacks in detail, as the Russian Federation did not grant it access to the relevant territories and did not respond to the Commission's requests for information.

The Commission also concluded that Russian authorities recruited men who had been victims of human trafficking in various countries into their armed forces, which constitutes a violation of international human rights. In particular, compelling evidence was found that Russian authorities engaged in human trafficking involving individuals from 29 countries.

Human trafficking was carried out through deception and coercion in collaboration with agents and agencies operating in various countries around the world. The agents and agencies that recruited men in various countries presented themselves as legitimate companies or government-backed enterprises. They arranged visas and travel documents for groups of recruits and, in some cases, accompanied them during the trip. However, shortly after their arrival, they were forced to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, written in Russian.

The Commission noted a high level of coordination between agents operating in various countries around the world and the Russian authorities.

As a result, the men were sent to the front lines in Ukraine and assigned dangerous tasks. Many of them were killed or went missing; others voluntarily surrendered or were captured by the Ukrainian armed forces and were granted prisoner-of-war status.

The Commission reiterates that international law prohibits attacks on the civilian population and civilian objects and calls for an end to such attacks. The Commission also calls for the release from the Russian armed forces of all individuals who have been victims of human trafficking.

As previously reported, as of April 2026, Russian troops had attacked Ukrainian power substations-which are critical to nuclear safety-a total of 155 times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Since October 19, 2026, alone, Russian troops have carried out approximately 60

Russian shelling causes newoutages in six regions, Ukrenergo says

targeted strikes, damaging energy and oil and gas infrastructure in a number of regions (including Rivne, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia), as well as the Kyiv power coal depot.

As of May 2026, 80 repeat strikes on infrastructure facilities had been recorded at the very moment when State Emergency Service rescuers and law enforcement officers were arriving at the scene.

Photo: DTEK