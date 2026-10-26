Zelensky Meets Lithuanian Seimas Speaker To Discuss Ukraine's European Integration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Facebook.

According to Zelenskyy, it is very important that the remaining two negotiation clusters for Ukraine be opened by the end of this year, and that authorized representatives be able to close negotiation chapters during the Lithuanian presidency.

Zelensky briefed Olekas on the meetings in Oslo and the overall situation in the negotiation track.

“We expect that a trilateral meeting between the American, Ukrainian, and Russian teams will take place as early as the beginning of November,” the head of state noted.

discusses military cooperation and joint projects with Moldova's P

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine hopes to open the last two clusters in the EU accession negotiations by the end of the year, against the backdrop of elections scheduled to take place in several EU member states in 2027.

At the Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg on October 13, Chapters 2 and 3 of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations were officially opened.

Photo: Office of the President