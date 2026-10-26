MENAFN - Pressat) Rippon Capital and Monzo Bank Founder Paul Rippon Backs Laser On Tour

Paul Rippon has backed Laser On Tour after being impressed by its founders, technology-enabled business model and ambition to create hundreds of successful female entrepreneurs across the UK.

HERTFORDSHIRE, UK, Laser On Tour, the home-visiting laser clinic platform, has secured backing from Paul and Debbie Rippon as the company expands across the UK with plans to create more than 400 female-owned businesses over the next three years.

Paul Rippon, founder of Rippon Capital and Monzo Bank, has spent much of his career building and backing high-growth technology businesses.

While most of his investment experience has been in fintech, Laser On Tour stood out for a different reason: its founders.

Having met founder Neda Namin and co-founder Sacha Bright several times, Paul was particularly struck by Neda's energy, ambition and determination to build the business at scale. After discussing the opportunity with Debbie, the Rippons decided to back Laser On Tour and its ambition to help hundreds of women establish successful businesses of their own.

Founded by Neda Namin, Laser On Tour is changing the traditional laser clinic model by bringing professional laser treatments directly into clients' homes.

Its platform combines specialist practitioner training, portable laser technology, AI-powered client acquisition, clinical governance, marketing, payments and ongoing business support. This enables practitioners to establish and grow their own businesses without the cost and risk associated with opening a traditional clinic.

Paul Rippon, founder of Rippon Capital and Monzo Bank, said:

"Neda blew me away.

"I've spent quite a bit of time with Neda and Sacha now, and you occasionally meet a founder where the energy, ambition and absolute determination to make something happen are immediately obvious. Neda is one of those people.

"I came away from our early meetings incredibly impressed by what they are trying to build. I talked it through with Debbie, who was very supportive of us backing them.

"Most of my investing experience has been in fintech, but ultimately I back people. Great founders spot opportunities that other people don't see and then have the drive to make them happen.

"Laser On Tour is much more interesting than simply putting laser equipment into people's homes. They are using technology, AI, training and infrastructure to create a platform that can help other people build successful businesses.

"If they get this right, they can create hundreds, perhaps eventually thousands, of female entrepreneurs. That's a big commercial opportunity, but it can also have a genuinely positive impact on people's lives. That's exactly the sort of combination Debbie and I like backing."

The investment sits outside Rippon Capital, but Paul sees a clear connection with what he is building there, backing exceptional founders with the ambition to create category-defining businesses.

"Rippon Capital will remain heavily focused on fintech, but I've never believed great entrepreneurs only exist in one sector," Paul added. "Neda is a great example of that. When you meet exceptional founders doing something genuinely different, you pay attention. Laser On Tour certainly got mine."

Laser On Tour's model also reflects a wider change in consumer behaviour, with more professional services increasingly being delivered conveniently in people's homes.

Rather than simply supplying equipment, Laser On Tour provides much of the infrastructure needed to establish and operate a business, including training, technology, customer acquisition, compliance, clinical governance and ongoing support.

Neda Namin, Founder of Laser On Tour, said:

"Having Paul and Debbie believe in what we're building means a huge amount to me.

"From the beginning, our ambition has been much bigger than laser hair removal. We want to create an opportunity for women to build successful, independent businesses with the technology, training and support behind them to succeed.

"Paul has built and backed businesses at enormous scale, so having his experience and support around us as we grow is incredibly valuable."

Sacha Bright, Co-founder of Laser On Tour, added:

"Paul immediately understood that Laser On Tour is both a commercial opportunity and a platform for creating entrepreneurs.

"We're already exploring how fintech innovation could make it easier for future entrepreneurs to access the funding they need to start and grow a Laser On Tour business.

"Removing that barrier could enable many more women to become successful business owners, and having Paul's experience, network and strategic thinking alongside us as we explore that opportunity is hugely valuable."

About Laser On Tour

Laser On Tour is a home-visiting laser clinic platform specialising in laser hair removal utilising portable laser technology, AI-powered client acquisition, specialist practitioner training, clinical governance and an integrated business platform.

The company enables entrepreneurs to establish and grow their own laser clinic businesses while delivering professional treatments directly in clients' homes.

Laser On Tour is expanding across the UK and plans to help create more than 400 female-owned businesses over the next three years.