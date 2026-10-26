Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the“Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $29.0 million, or $3.42 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $2.67 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2026. "We entered fiscal 2027 with strong momentum, delivering quarterly net income of $29.0 million and strong loan production of $534.3 million in the first quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer.“Our National Lending Division continued to generate attractive opportunities, with originated loan volume reaching a record $258.6 million during the quarter and purchases totaling $237.6 million invested, most of which occurred at the end of the quarter. Asset quality metrics remain healthy and shareholders' equity grew to $628.4 million. These results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and position us well for continued growth." As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $5.35 billion, an increase of $125.8 million, or 2.4%, from total assets of $5.23 billion as of June 30, 2026, due to the following: 1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the three months ended September 30, 2026:



Loan Portfolio Changes September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 2,789,235 $ 2,756,583 $ 32,652 1.18 % National Lending Originated 1,721,504 1,586,523 134,981 8.51 % Small Business 230,631 234,761 (4,130 ) (1.76 %) Community Banking 13,459 14,125 (666 ) (4.72 %) Total $ 4,754,829 $ 4,591,992 $ 162,837 3.55 %

Loans generated during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 totaled $534.3 million, which consisted of $237.6 million of National Lending purchased loans at an average price of 93.5% of unpaid principal balance, $258.6 million of National Lending originated loans, $35.2 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans, and $2.8 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank's National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 254,184 $ 258,609 $ 512,793 $ 152,690 $ 133,818 $ 286,508 Initial net investment basis (1) 237,643 258,609 496,252 144,600 133,818 278,418 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.24 % 7.72 % 8.04 % 8.16 % 8.63 % 8.32 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 9.11 % N/A 9.11 % 8.21 % N/A 8.21 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 2,924,956 $ 1,721,504 $ 4,646,460 $ 2,578,040 $ 1,213,111 $ 3,791,151 Net investment basis 2,789,235 1,721,504 4,510,739 2,406,506 1,213,111 3,619,617

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled“Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Investment securities increased by $45.4 million, or 46.5%, from June 30, 2026. The increase was driven by the purchase of $52.4 million in agency securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

3. Deposits increased by $95.3 million, or 2.6%, from June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $143.4 million, or 5.7%. The significant driver in the change in time deposits was an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $151.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in Community Banking Division time deposits of $8.5 million.

4. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $8.8 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2026. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund loan growth.

5. Shareholders' equity increased by $24.5 million, or 4.1%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to net income of $29.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and stock-based compensation of $2.5 million, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which resulted in a $6.3 million decrease in shareholders' equity.

Net income increased by $6.4 million to $29.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $22.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, due to the following:

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $10.7 million to $58.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $48.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the following:



An increase in interest income earned on loans of $16.7 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division and Small Business Division portfolios, partially offset by lower yields across the portfolio; partially offset by,

An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $4.3 million due to higher average balances;

A decrease in other interest and dividend income of $1.7 million due to lower interest rates earned and lower average balances; and An increase in interest expense on deposits of $1.2 million due to growth in deposit balances, partially offset by lower cost of deposits.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Income

Yield Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Income

Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 13,548 $ 225 6.59 % $ 17,856 $ 303 6.73 % Small Business 243,183 5,730 9.35 % 131,952 3,434 10.32 % National Lending: Originated 1,655,679 32,228 7.72 % 1,214,157 26,425 8.63 % Purchased 2,705,965 56,214 8.24 % 2,311,209 47,518 8.16 % Total National Lending 4,361,644 88,442 8.04 % 3,525,366 73,943 8.32 % Total $ 4,618,375 $ 94,397 8.11 % $ 3,675,174 $ 77,680 8.39 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled“Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, transactional income increased by $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $7.1 million, primarily due to higher average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 9.1%, an increase from 8.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Income

Return (1) Income

Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 52,548 7.70 % $ 45,440 7.80 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 5,921 0.87 % 301 0.05 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,668 0.54 % 2,078 0.36 % Total transactional income 9,589 1.41 % 2,379 0.41 % Total $ 62,137 9.11 % $ 47,819 8.21 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.2 million reflecting a provision of $794 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to a credit of $435 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased qualitative adjustments on the Small Business and National Lending Purchased portfolios during the quarter.

3. Noninterest income increased by $667 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the following:



A gain on recovery of insured credit losses of $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 related to anticipated recoveries of expected credit losses on the insured small balance business loans held by the Bank as of September 30, 2026; partially offset by, A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $1.4 million, due to a sale volume of $23.7 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $58.4 million in sale volume during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.



4. Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.6 million, primarily due to an increase in regular, incentive, and stock compensation expense;

An increase in other noninterest expense of $422 thousand, primarily due to an increase in directors' stock compensation expense;

An increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $271 thousand, primarily related to a loss from a disposal of property as part of our Augusta branch rebuild; and

An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $267 thousand due to a larger balance sheet in the quarter ended September 30, 2026; partially offset by, A decrease in loan expense of $577 thousand, primarily related to decreased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA loans.



5. Income tax expense increased by $1.4 million to $10.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to income tax expense of $8.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in tax benefit on the vest of restricted stock during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, nonperforming assets totaled $31.9 million, or 0.6% of total assets, compared to $34.8 million, or 0.7% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, past due loans totaled $22.4 million, or 0.5% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $24.0 million, or 0.5% of total loans, as of June 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.1%, compared to 11.9% at June 30, 2026, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.7% at September 30, 2026, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2026.

Investor Call Information

Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter financial results and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 27 th . To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration ), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank's website at and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. This presentation is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates a nationwide commercial lending platform alongside a community banking franchise. The Bank's National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans, specializing in complex credit structures, secondary-market loan acquisitions, and tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. The Bank's Small Business Division provides government-guaranteed loans as a Small Business Administration Preferred Lender in addition to other small-balance financing solutions. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of banking centers in Maine and its digital banking division, ableBanking. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors: changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels and general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules, and regulations; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Bank's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,723 $ 2,908 Short-term investments 345,013 431,466 Total cash and cash equivalents 347,736 434,374 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 135,521 89,961 Equity securities, at fair value 7,527 7,674 Total securities 143,048 97,635 Loans held for sale 100,181 107,204 Loans: Commercial real estate 3,426,911 3,330,334 Commercial and industrial 1,105,848 1,031,362 Residential real estate 121,786 122,747 Consumer 103 345 Total loans 4,654,648 4,484,788 Less: Allowance for credit losses 58,286 58,419 Loans, net 4,596,362 4,426,369 Premises and equipment, net 22,972 23,011 Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 9,369 9,601 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 36,384 36,031 Bank-owned life insurance 18,920 18,788 Accrued interest receivable 20,581 19,419 Other assets 57,970 55,293 Total assets $ 5,353,523 $ 5,227,725 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 182,163 $ 180,140 Savings and interest checking 868,997 916,915 Money market 71,500 73,640 Time 2,662,420 2,519,066 Total deposits 3,785,080 3,689,761 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 847,762 838,932 Lease liability 17,174 17,286 Other liabilities 75,107 77,893 Total liabilities 4,725,123 4,623,872 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,582,833 and 8,555,360 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively 8,583 8,555 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 - - Additional paid-in capital 97,501 101,297 Retained earnings 523,073 494,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (757 ) (165 ) Total shareholders' equity 628,400 603,853 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,353,523 $ 5,227,725





NORTHEAST BANK

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 94,397 $ 77,680 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,416 180 Other interest and dividend income 3,678 5,347 Total interest and dividend income 99,491 83,207 Interest expense: Deposits 32,560 31,331 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,808 3,461 Obligation under capital lease agreements 207 223 Total interest expense 40,575 35,015 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 58,916 48,192 Provision (credit) for credit losses 794 (435 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 58,122 48,627 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 333 346 Gain on sales of loans 2,694 4,138 Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (214 ) 52 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (232 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 132 124 Correspondent fee income - 12 Gain on recovery of insured credit losses 2,581 - Other noninterest income 56 11 Total noninterest income 5,350 4,683 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,305 12,682 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,417 1,146 Professional fees 1,307 1,095 Data processing fees 1,713 1,653 Marketing expense 130 123 Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,772 3,349 FDIC insurance expense 561 294 Other noninterest expense 1,970 1,548 Total noninterest expense 24,175 21,890 Income before income tax expense 39,297 31,420 Income tax expense 10,307 8,879 Net income $ 28,990 $ 22,541 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,348,747 8,272,801 Diluted 8,470,164 8,430,980 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 3.47 $ 2.72 Diluted 3.42 2.67 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01





NORTHEAST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 126,802 1,416 4.43 % $ 18,135 $ 180 3.94 % Loans (1) (2) 4,618,375 94,397 8.11 % 3,675,174 77,680 8.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,932 523 6.12 % 15,185 285 7.45 % Short-term investments (3) 340,739 3,155 3.67 % 454,491 5,062 4.42 % Total interest-earning assets 5,119,848 99,491 7.71 % 4,162,985 83,207 7.93 % Cash and due from banks 2,774 2,086 Other non-interest earning assets 73,411 38,420 Total assets $ 5,196,033 $ 4,203,491 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 662,369 $ 5,396 3.23 % $ 648,545 $ 6,208 3.80 % Money market accounts 73,244 332 1.80 % 87,731 495 2.24 % Savings accounts 217,438 1,242 2.27 % 210,579 1,505 2.84 % Time deposits 2,573,372 25,590 3.95 % 2,175,202 23,123 4.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,526,423 32,560 3.66 % 3,122,057 31,331 3.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 778,832 7,808 3.98 % 316,077 3,461 4.34 % Lease liability 17,111 207 4.80 % 18,765 223 4.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,322,366 40,575 3.72 % 3,456,899 35,015 4.02 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 179,905 169,767 Other liabilities 77,029 69,968 Total liabilities 4,579,300 3,696,634 Shareholders' equity 616,733 506,857 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,196,033 $ 4,203,491 Net interest income $ 58,916 $ 48,192 Interest rate spread 3.99 % 3.91 % Net interest margin (4) 4.57 % 4.59 % Cost of funds (5) 3.58 % 3.83 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net interest income $ 58,916 $ 60,316 $ 63,073 $ 48,801 $ 48,192 Provision (credit) for credit losses 794 (679 ) (218 ) 875 (435 ) Noninterest income 5,350 4,928 3,545 2,964 4,683 Noninterest expense 24,175 23,475 23,640 20,771 21,890 Net income 28,990 34,341 29,853 20,740 22,541 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,348,747 8,313,725 8,313,715 8,312,859 8,272,801 Diluted 8,470,164 8,471,307 8,447,028 8,405,541 8,430,980 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 3.47 $ 4.13 $ 3.59 $ 2.49 $ 2.72 Diluted 3.42 4.05 3.53 2.47 2.67 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.21 % 2.71 % 2.43 % 1.87 % 2.13 % Return on average equity 18.65 % 23.51 % 21.67 % 15.62 % 17.64 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.99 % 4.21 % 4.56 % 3.89 % 3.91 % Net interest margin (2) 4.57 % 4.80 % 5.15 % 4.49 % 4.59 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 37.62 % 35.98 % 35.49 % 40.13 % 41.40 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.85 % 1.85 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.07 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.45 % 118.70 % 118.60 % 118.40 % 120.43 % As of: September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Nonperforming loans: Total originated portfolio $ 14,734 $ 14,970 $ 16,714 $ 12,761 $ 10,817 Total purchased portfolio 7,770 10,242 13,439 21,842 22,976 Total nonperforming loans 22,505 25,212 30,153 34,603 33,793 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 9,369 9,601 9,155 719 1,279 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,874 $ 34,813 $ 39,308 $ 35,322 $ 35,072 Past due loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.54 % 0.64 % 0.84 % 0.77 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.78 % 0.71 % 0.84 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.30 % 1.36 % 1.47 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 258.99 % 231.71 % 200.02 % 184.42 % 138.23 % Net charge-offs $ 5,310 $ 1,801 $ 3,383 $ 2,947 $ 1,887 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 490.38 % 485.48 % 509.14 % 533.21 % 470.01 % Net loans to deposits 121.43 % 119.96 % 120.22 % 112.25 % 114.02 % Purchased loans to total loans 59.92 % 61.47 % 63.17 % 65.66 % 64.12 % Equity to total assets 11.74 % 11.55 % 11.28 % 10.83 % 12.31 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.48 % 13.46 % 12.95 % 12.47 % 13.86 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.73 % 14.71 % 14.20 % 13.73 % 15.11 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.11 % 11.90 % 11.40 % 12.19 % 12.21 % Total shareholders' equity $ 628,400 $ 603,853 $ 567,664 $ 536,018 $ 513,647 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 628,400 603,853 567,664 536,018 513,647 Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 628,400 $ 603,853 $ 567,664 $ 536,018 $ 513,647 Common shares outstanding 8,582,833 8,555,360 8,555,360 8,555,360 8,562,960 Book value per common share $ 73.22 $ 70.58 $ 66.35 $ 62.65 $ 59.98 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 73.22 70.58 66.35 62.65 59.98

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.



For More Information:

Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101

617.960.3634

