Phillips Edison & Company Closes $350 Million Three-Year Unsecured Term Loan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that it has closed on a new $350 million unsecured term loan facility. The term loan facility has a three-year term maturing on October 23, 2029 and will initially bear interest at an annual rate of SOFR plus 0.80%, with future pricing subject to adjustment based on the Company's credit ratings and leverage ratio.

Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P., a subsidiary of the Company and the borrower under the term loan facility (the“Borrower”), borrowed $175 million of the term loan facility at closing with the remaining $175 million available to draw on or before April 21, 2027. The term loan also has an uncommitted accordion feature allowing the Borrower to borrow up to an additional $450 million of term loans, for total term loans of up to $800 million. The Borrower has the ability to prepay the term loan under the facility without premium or penalty any time prior to maturity.

Proceeds from the initial $175 million borrowing were used to pay down the Borrower's outstanding $161.8 million term loan along with outstanding balances under its $1 billion revolving credit facility.

John Caulfield, Executive Vice President, CFO & Treasurer stated:“PECO continues to have one of the best balance sheets in the Shopping Center REIT sector, which positions us well for continued external growth. We appreciate the continued support of our banking partners. This attractively priced term loan extends our debt maturity profile and provides additional flexibility to match-fund our investment activity and execute our growth strategy.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Regions Capital Markets served as joint bookrunners. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Regions Capital Markets; BMO Bank, N.A.; Capital One, National Association; Fifth Third Bank, National Association; Mizuho Bank, Ltd.; and U.S. Bank National Association served as joint lead arrangers. KeyBank National Association served as administrative agent. Associated Bank, National Association; Banco de Sabadell, S.A.; Bank of America, N.A.; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; PNC Bank National Association; and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association also participated in the term loan.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2026, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 300 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.9 million square feet across 31 states and 28 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“seek,”“objective,”“goal,”“strategy,”“plan,”“focus,”“priority,”“should,”“could,”“potential,”“possible,”“look forward,”“optimistic,”“commit,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 10, 2026, as updated from time to time in the Company's periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, ...