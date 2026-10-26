Eyemed Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Social Security Numbers Are Exposed

What Happened

EyeMed Vision Care disclosed a data breach that exposed sensitive consumer information. On October 23, 2026, the company reported the incident to the Vermont Attorney General and has begun notifying individuals whose personal information was involved.

As of this release, EyeMed Vision Care has not publicly disclosed key details of the incident, including when the unauthorized access occurred, how it happened, or how many individuals were affected. Edelson Lechtzin LLP is monitoring these developments as part of its investigation.

What Information Was Exposed

According to EyeMed Vision Care, the personal information involved may include Social Security numbers.

Because Social Security numbers are among the most sensitive categories of personal information, the exposure creates a heightened risk of identity theft and financial fraud for affected individuals.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on individuals whose Social Security numbers EyeMed Vision Care maintained and who are receiving breach notification letters. Individuals who believe their information may have been affected but have not received a notice may contact EyeMed Vision Care directly through its website.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Place a free fraud alert or credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and obtain your free reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Review your bank, card, and tax records for anything you do not recognize, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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