Xanadu To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 11Th, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited ("Xanadu ") (NASDAQ: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on November 11th, 2026, after the financial markets close.

Xanadu will host a conference call the same day at 5:30 PM EST to discuss the results and business outlook. The call will be available live via webcast here or on the company's website here. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 1-800-715-9871 (USA toll-free) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (USA/International toll). Participants should reference passcode 8617572 and ask to be joined into the Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website here shortly after the call.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane, its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.

Contacts

Press Contact:

press@xanadu.a i

Investor Relations:

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