After 21 Years In Greenwich, K9 Studio Dog Groomers Joins The Dogfather Grooming Family

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A beloved local salon in Greenwich joins an award-winning, groomer-led brand - welcoming new faces while delivering the same trusted care Greenwich has always known

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 21 years, K9 Studio Dog Groomers has been where Greenwich brings its dogs. Today, that legacy enters a new chapter: Top Dog Holdings has acquired the salon, and K9 Studio Dog Groomers is joining Dogfather Grooming - a company built by groomers, for groomers, and guided by a simple promise of trust, quality, and genuine care.

The sign on the door is not changing, and neither is the care behind it.

After 21 years, founder Karen Merz is retiring - but she's leaving the salon in trusted hands. Familiar faces remain, with members of the K9 Studio team staying on to greet the same clients and groom the same dogs they always have, now joined by three talented new groomers who add fresh hands and more appointment availability for Greenwich pet owners. What's new is the support behind the whole team - better training, stronger backing, and a growing organization that truly values grooming as a craft.

The timing is fitting. In 2026, Dogfather Grooming was named“Best Pet Salon or Boutique” in the CT Post“Best of Connecticut” awards - the state's top honor among pet care businesses, decided by the very residents these salons serve. K9 Studio Dog Groomers's clients now become part of that award-winning family.

After building K9 Studio Dog Groomers from the ground up in 2005, the choice of who to carry it forward as she retires was Karen Merz's to make - and she made it deliberately.

“I've spent 21 years building this, and as I step into retirement I wasn't going to hand it to just anyone,” said Karen Merz, founder of K9 Studio Dog Groomers.“I chose Dogfather because they're groomers first. They understand that this work is about patience, skill, and trust - not rushing dogs through a door. They're keeping good people on, holding our standards, and giving the team real room to grow, and that's already how they run their own salons. The name on the door stays K9 Studio, and the care Greenwich has counted on for 21 years is in good hands.”

Matthew Harwood, Founder and Partner of Dogfather Grooming, said that trust is exactly what the company intends to honor.

“Karen built something rare, and our job is to protect it, not reinvent it,” Harwood said.“We're not here to change how K9 Studio Dog Groomers cares for dogs. We're here to stand behind it - with deeper training, real benefits, and the backing of a team Connecticut just voted the best in the state. When a groomer like Karen trusts you with a salon Greenwich has loved for 21 years, you earn it every single day.”

For Our Clients: What Stays the Same

If you love how K9 Studio Dog Groomers cares for your dog, nothing about that experience is going away.

The Greenwich salon keeps the same high standard of care it has delivered for over two decades: quality grooms built to last, clean cuts that grow out beautifully, and attentive, gentle treatment for every dog that comes through the door.

You'll meet some new faces behind the table - talented groomers who've joined the team - but the care stays exactly as you know it: patient, personal, and done right. You'll book the way you always have, in advance and on your regular schedule.

First-time clients can enjoy 20% off their first groom.

For Our Groomers: What Opens Up

Joining Dogfather Grooming and Top Dog Holdings turns a single salon into a launchpad. The K9 Studio Dog Groomers team now has access to:



Ongoing training and hands-on skill development

Mentorship from experienced grooming leaders

Benefits including health insurance, paid time off, and retirement planning A culture that respects both the craft and the people behind it

About Dogfather Grooming

Founded in 2006 by Matthew Harwood, Dogfather Grooming provides mobile and salon-based grooming across the Northeast. With 25 mobile vans and premium salons throughout Connecticut, the company delivers one-on-one, low-stress grooming tailored to each pet. In 2026, Dogfather Grooming was named“Best Pet Salon or Boutique” in the CT Post“Best of Connecticut” awards.

About Top Dog Holdings

Top Dog Holdings invests in and operates pet care businesses with a focus on quality, culture, and exceptional experiences for pets and their families.

Media Contact

Marie Koenig

Partner | General Manager

Top Dog Holdings

Email:...

Phone: 203-464-3097