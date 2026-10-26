YWCA USA Appoints Ruth T. Jones Nichols, Ph.D., As Interim CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National search for next permanent CEO underway as the 167-year-old organization builds on a legacy of mission-driven leadership and continued impact nationwide.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YWCA USA Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Ruth T. Jones Nichols, Ph.D. as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective October 26, 2026, as the organization begins a national search for its next permanent CEO.

Dr. Jones Nichols is a nationally recognized nonprofit executive and social impact leader with more than 30 years of experience advancing equity, opportunity, and community transformation. Her connection to the YWCA movement is both personal and professional. As a child, she and her family found refuge in a YWCA shelter, an experience that shaped her lifelong commitment to empowering women and strengthening families. She later served as Executive Director of YWCA South Hampton Roads and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Local and National Programs at Local Initiatives and Support Corporation (LISC), overseeing a nationwide portfolio of local offices and initiatives.

"Margaret Mitchell has led YWCA USA with resolve, courage, and unwavering commitment to our mission during a period of extraordinary challenge and change," said Ashlee Davis, Chair of the YWCA USA Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for her service and leadership. At the critical moment we feel honored to welcome Dr. Ruth T. Jones Nichols as Interim CEO. Dr. Jones Nichols brings exceptional experience, a deep understanding of community impact, and a personal connection to the YWCA mission that makes her uniquely positioned to guide YWCA USA through this transition and into its next chapter."

During her tenure, Mitchell provided principled and steady leadership during a period of extraordinary and unprecedented change. As communities across the country faced evolving social, economic, and political challenges, she helped strengthen YWCA USA's national network, elevate its voice on issues affecting women and families, and advance the organization's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women with clarity, courage, and purpose.

"It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve YWCA USA and to work alongside an extraordinary network of leaders, staff, volunteers, and advocates who show up every day in service of women, families, and communities," said Margaret Mitchell. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. I have every confidence that Dr. Jones Nichols' leadership, experience, and commitment to the mission will serve YWCA USA well during this transition, and I look forward to supporting a seamless handoff."

Dr. Jones Nichols will work closely with Mitchell through October 30 to ensure continuity and a smooth leadership transition while the Board, in partnership with Protégé Executive Search, conducts a national search for the organization's next permanent CEO.

The Board emphasized that YWCA USA's operations, programs, member services, and partnerships will continue without interruption throughout the transition.

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