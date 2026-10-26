Deadline Alert: Duolingo, Inc. Investors Have Until December 7, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Duolingo, Inc. securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Duolingo, Inc. ("Duolingo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DUOL ) have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo, Inc. securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Duolingo, Inc. case, City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., was filed on October 7, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) (Case No. 2:26-cv-02197).

Investors who suffered losses on Duolingo, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Duolingo, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 7, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Duolingo, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026

Class period: May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 7, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)

What happened?

On November 5, 2025, Duolingo, Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. It disclosed that growth in daily active users had slowed for yet another consecutive quarter, falling to 36% from 40% in the second quarter of 2025 and 49% in the first quarter of 2025. The Company also disclosed that it was retreating from its push to increase monetization. It stated that it would now place user growth ahead of monetization and that it needed to invest more heavily in“teaching better across all our subjects.”

On this news, Duolingo, Inc. stock fell $66.28 or 25.49%, to close at $193.74 on November 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 12, 2026, Duolingo, Inc. disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Skaruppa. In the same announcement, the Company released limited preliminary operating metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025, which showed growth in daily active users of only 30%. This was a further slowdown of six percentage points from the third quarter of 2025.

On this news, the price of Duolingo, Inc. stock fell $14.92 or 8.45%, to close at $161.74 on January 12, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on February 26, 2026, Duolingo, Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The results confirmed the slowdown in daily active user growth and showed that the financial effects of the Company's change in strategy would not be“small” or“little.” Instead, they would materially harm its 2026 bookings, daily active user growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

On this news, the price of Duolingo, Inc. stock fell $16.45 or 14.01%, to close at $101 on February 27, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Duolingo, Inc. complaint allege?

The Duolingo, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Duolingo, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (2) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (3) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; (4) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Duolingo, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Duolingo, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates. The December 7, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Duolingo, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Duolingo, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 7, 2026. To learn more, visit the Duolingo, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Duolingo, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Duolingo, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo, Inc. securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Duolingo, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Duolingo, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Duolingo, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) by December 7, 2026.

What if I miss the Duolingo, Inc. deadline? After December 7, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Duolingo, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Duolingo, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Duolingo, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Duolingo, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Duolingo, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Duolingo, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)

Duolingo, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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