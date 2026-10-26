Apogee Minerals Announces Name Change To Northmark Metals And Appointment Of Taj Singh To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the“Company”) (TSXV: APMI) is pleased to announce its planned name change to Northmark Metals Corp. (the“Name Change”) and the appointment of Taj Singh to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 23, 2026.

Name Change to Northmark Metals:

The Name Change is intended to better reflect the Company's focus on advancing copper and base metal exploration opportunities in Saskatchewan, anchored by the Knife Lake Copper Project. Subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Name Change is expected to take effect in the coming weeks, with the Company's common shares expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name Northmark Metals Corp. and the symbol“NMRK”. Following the Name Change, the Company's common shares will be assigned a new CUSIP number.

The Name Change was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and does not require shareholder approval. The Name Change will not alter the Company's share capital or shareholders' rights, and no share consolidation is being undertaken in connection with the Name Change. No action is required by shareholders, and outstanding share certificates will remain valid and do not need to be exchanged.

Board of Directors:

Mr. Singh is an accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of technical, corporate development and capital markets experience, having participated in raising more than C$400 million in equity. He is President and CEO of Crown 80 Consulting Services Ltd. and previously served as founding President and CEO of each of First Nordic Metals Corp. (until its merger with Mawson Finland to form Goldsky Resources), NOA Lithium Brines Inc. and Discovery Silver Corp. He also served as a founding Director and Lead Independent Director of GT Gold Corp., subsequently acquired by Newmont Corporation for a fully diluted C$456 million valuation.

Mr. Singh is a Professional Engineer and Chartered Professional Accountant and holds Bachelor and Master of Engineering degrees in metallurgy and minerals processing.

Brady Rak, CEO of Apogee, comments,“I am thrilled to have Taj Singh join the board of directors. As an investor I have personally seen the value that Taj can bring in evaluating early-stage assets and connecting them with the capital markets. Apogee, soon to be Northmark, and its stakeholders will benefit from the knowledge Taj will bring and I am very excited to apply this in building a central Canadian base metals company.”

Riley Trimble has stepped down as a Director of the Company, effective October 23, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Trimble for his service and contributions to Apogee and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 54 mineral claims totalling approximately 35,255 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan – a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.

Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: APMI), visit the Company's website:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Brady Rak”

Brady Rak

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Matthew Coltura, Corporate Communications

Email:...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Name Change and the change of the Company's trading symbol to“NMRK”, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the expected timing thereof; the appointment of Mr. Singh as a Director and his anticipated contributions to the Company; the Company's business plans, strategy and objectives; and the anticipated advancement of the Knife Lake Copper Project. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“targets”,“aims” or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: delays in obtaining, or the failure to obtain, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Name Change and the change of trading symbol; the Company's ability to execute on its business plans, strategy and objectives; the ability to retain key personnel; the early-stage nature of the Company's exploration activities; the ability to obtain adequate financing on acceptable terms; delays in obtaining, or the failure to obtain, required regulatory approvals; changes in legislation or in TSX Venture Exchange policies; and general market, political and economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.