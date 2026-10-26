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Bakkt Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-26 04:32:06

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. ("Bakkt" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM EST on the same day to review the results and answer questions.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt's corporate website under the 'News & Events' section, along with any related earnings materials. Attendance information is provided below.

Conference Call Details:

  • Day: November 9, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 PM EST
  • Participant Call Links:
    • Live Webcast: Link
    • Participant Call Registration: Link

About Bakkt

Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT) is a regulated financial technology company building a financial operating system for the AI and token economy. Through Bakkt Markets, Bakkt Agent and Bakkt Global, the Company operates regulated infrastructure for trading, stablecoin settlement and cross-border payments; intelligence and distribution capabilities for financial products; and strategic access to differentiated assets and global markets. Bakkt serves financial institutions, fintechs and consumer brands seeking to deliver trusted financial services at scale.

For more information, visit: | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Yujia Zhai
OG Advisory Group
...

Media
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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