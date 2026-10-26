'CHOGM 2026 Is Our Moment To Shape What Comes Next,' Says Secretary-General

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)World leaders will gather in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, next week for the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) with a call to accelerate partnerships and investment in the interest of the Commonwealth's 2.7 billion people.

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“The world is changing, and CHOGM 2026

Addressing the theme, Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth, leaders will meet with investors, philanthropists, and development partners to finance proposals relating to climate, trade and youth employment. These ' investment-ready projects

CHOGM, which takes place every two years, is also an opportunity for leaders to agree on Commonwealth priorities. This year, this includes a Commonwealth work programme on trade for removing barriers to intra-Commonwealth trade, fashioning a common platform on sustainable debt and concessional funding based on vulnerability and a strategy for taking the investment agenda forward in 2027.

Secretary-General Botchwey added:“At a time of global fracture, compounded by a legacy of economic crises and a climate emergency, the Commonwealth remains a force for building resilience and shared prosperity. On the eve of CHOGM 2026, our focus is clear: creating ambitious partnerships that respond to the expectations of our 2.7 billion people, with action on democracy, trade, investments, climate and opportunity for all.”

Foreign ministers will meet ahead of the leaders' sessions, alongside a ministerial meeting on small states. The leaders' sessions will culminate in the leaders' retreat, a unique Commonwealth gathering restricted to heads of government. The retreat is an opportunity for the group's 56 leaders to have frank discussions on an informal basis.

As head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles III will address the opening ceremony on 3 November. He will be accompanied in Antigua and Barbuda by Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

Antigua and Barbuda is the smallest country to host CHOGM and will celebrate its 45th anniversary of independence on the eve of the event.

The country is also hosting a special 'One Commonwealth, One Team' cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, with teams made up of Commonwealth leaders.

At the launch of the series

“Cricket has always been much more than a game across the Commonwealth. It is a shared language that brings people together across nations and generations. I am delighted that, as we welcome the Commonwealth to Antigua and Barbuda, cricket will help bring the spirit of CHOGM 2026 to life – celebrating friendship and teamwork and creating opportunities to work together as one team.”

Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, will welcome delegates to the summit at a 'One Commonwealth Night' featuring music, poetry and dance performances from across the Commonwealth regions.

Alongside the high-level meetings, four forums will be held: a